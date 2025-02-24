In our divisive modern era, many people are losing family and friends over politics and the so-called culture war. Less common is ending relationships over climate change — but it does happen. Areej Shaikh is estranged from her first cousin, a man who stubbornly denies that humans are causing climate change — even as his livelihood collapses from global heating.

A 33-year-old head of content strategy and team lead at a digital marketing agency, Shaikh lives in Pakistan, one of the countries most severely impacted by climate change. Like the rest of that nation’s roughly 250 million inhabitants, Shaikh is enduring the unprecedented heat waves and extraordinarily destructive rains fueled by rising temperatures, but her climate change-related suffering is known as great as that of the 50 percent of Pakistanis who work in agriculture. The farming industry is being hit especially hard by fluctuating weather systems, but this has not swayed Shaikh’s denialist cousin, who lives in the countryside and owns his own farms and irrigation lands.

“He just keeps insisting on the bad farming methods, excessive use of chemicals, and flawed government policies that hinder his land's yield,” Shaikh told Salon. She travels frequently and has educated herself on both science and the perspectives of people throughout Southeast Asia and the West, but her cousin dismisses her information. “He just doesn't accept any climate-related arguments.”

The overwhelming majority of scientists agree that climate change is caused by our species. As human activity dumps carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, fluorinated gases and water vapor into the atmosphere, the overheating planet is causing droughts and heatwaves to become more frequent and more intense, sea levels to rise and hurricanes to become more extreme.

"She dismissed climate change as a ‘media scare tactic,’ while I felt compelled to push for awareness and action."

Yet right-wing political figures like Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump, Britain’s Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and Tesla CEO Elon Musk vehemently downplay and deny that unsustainable business practices cause climate change. In turn, millions of people who either follow these leaders or others like them often wind up rejecting climate science. In extreme cases like Shaikh’s, this leads to rifts in personal relationships analogous to those prompted by Trump’s election or vaccine denialism.

The lost relationships are not always those of blood, though that does not necessarily make it any less painful. In addition to the falling out with her cousin, Shaikh also lost a close friend from college with whom conversations became “increasingly hostile” whenever Shaikh attempted to persuade the chum with a respectful presentation of facts.

“We found it impossible to have discussions without it escalating into arguments,” Shaikh said. “This disagreement has caused a profound sense of loss, especially because we used to share many common interests and had a close bond.” Takarudana Mapendembe of the United Kingdom has a similar story. The small business owner recalled to Salon that he had a falling out with one of his oldest friends, a woman named Sarah with whom he had grown up, after he became passionate about climate change advocacy.

“She dismissed climate change as a ‘media scare tactic,’ while I felt compelled to push for awareness and action,” Mapendembe said. The tipping point occurred during a heated discussion at a dinner party.

“I shared data and personal stories of how climate change affects marginalized communities, but she called it ‘alarmist nonsense,’” Mapendembe said. “I remember feeling a mix of sadness and frustration. After that, our friendship slowly faded, replaced by silence.”

Even when the conflicts do not lead to outcomes as dramatic as estrangement, they can still lead to lingering discomfort. This is the case for Liam Perkins, a 27-year-old based in Los Angeles who works as a digital marketing manager at the gay chat site Privr. Despite being deeply eco-conscious, he has managed to avoid any full relationship losses because of his views, but that does not mean he has avoided tension.

“When you’re passionate about sustainability and trying to live a greener life, it’s hard not to feel frustrated when those closest to you either dismiss the science or don’t see the urgency of the crisis,” Perkins explained. When people he cares about display different priorities, he finds himself getting frustrated.

"When you’re passionate about sustainability and trying to live a greener life, it’s hard not to feel frustrated when those closest to you either dismiss the science or don’t see the urgency of the crisis."

“While I might be discussing reducing waste or cutting back on fast fashion, someone else might view those changes as inconvenient or unnecessary,” Perkins said. “It can feel isolating, especially when you care so much about the planet and want others to share that commitment. But I’ve learned to approach these conversations with empathy instead of confrontation.”

Perkins handles this difficulty by talking with his loved ones about their shared values rather than expressing negativity about their differences.

“For instance, I’ll talk about how eco-friendly habits can save money or create healthier living spaces — things everyone can get behind,” Perkins said. He’ll also share information from reliable and accessible sources like National Geographic and the Environmental Defense Fund, although he understands that both these and other friendly strategies do not always work. Some people will respond to good science with bad, or prove so hostile that any efforts at conversation are doomed to failure. Yet this is not always the case.

“It’s less about convincing someone of the reality of climate change (though that’s important!) and more about showing how small changes can make a difference in their lives,” he said.

On the occasions when people cannot be persuaded, and agreeing to disagree becomes unfeasible, often estrangement is more than inevitable; it is ultimately the happiest possible result for everyone involved.

“A few years ago, I had a falling out with a close family member over climate change,” Aziz Bekishov, who owns a Mobile Notary store in Washington, DC, told Salon. “I’ve always been vocal about the need for immediate action on this issue, while they dismissed it as exaggerated. What began as casual debates during family gatherings escalated into heated arguments.” After he joined local initiatives to support green policies, some members of his family accused him of being “radical” and allowing his beliefs to drive a wedge between them. Eventually they became estranged.

“While I regret losing that connection, I’ve learned that communication and understanding are crucial,” Bekishov said. “It’s not just about facts; it’s about how we share and receive them. I still hold out hope that one day we can reconnect and bridge our differences.”

Mapendembe had a similar takeaway while grieving the end of his longtime friendship.

“Losing that connection hurt, but it also reinforced my commitment to the cause,” Mapendembe said. “‘Standing up for what you believe in can be lonely,’ a mentor once told me, and I’ve found that to be true.”

Shaikh admits that these “fractured relationships” are painful for her, “especially when it feels like climate change should unite people for the common good.” She still feels a sense of loss over those strained and severed personal connections, but tries to put things in a literally global perspective.

“I understand that for some, the issue feels too political or overwhelming, but it’s difficult for me to separate the personal from the global crisis that we are facing,” Shaikh said.