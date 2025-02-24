Stuffed chicken: A classic for a reason, with a delicious twist

Stuffed chicken breasts are timeless — almost retro, in a way. There’s something comforting about cutting into a sundried tomato-stuffed chicken, knowing a version of it probably appeared on every restaurant menu in the mid-1980s.

They’re reliable, consistent and endlessly customizable. You can swap ingredients to accommodate specific sensitivities, allergens or personal tastes. One non-negotiable here, though, is the chicken (though I’d like to think anyone who’s here is a fan).

Choosing your chicken

For stuffed chicken, I always use boneless, skinless breasts. But if you prefer thighs, go for it! Just know they’ll likely take a little longer to cook and may not hold their shape as well. I’d advise against using skin, though. There’s no method here that will render it crispy and browned, and no one wants to cut through flabby chicken skin.

Preparing the Chicken

You can either cut a pocket in the chicken or slice it open like a book. I prefer a pocket — it holds the filling better (though it allows for slightly less of it), and I’m not a fan of dealing with kitchen twine or toothpicks. But if you want to stuff it to the max, go for the book cut. You can also ask your butcher or someone at the poultry counter to make the cuts for you.

And don’t forget to season! You should season both the pocket or "open book," as well as the outside of the chicken. Otherwise, you’ll end up with under-seasoned chicken and a flavorful filling, which makes for an unbalanced bite. Every mouthful should be complex and delicious, whether it’s mostly chicken or mostly filling.

Mixing the Filling

When it comes to the filling, I often lean cheesy, but you can also go heavy on vegetables, herbs, or even nuts. Whatever you choose, make sure to include a colorful ingredient, a creamy ingredient, and something texture-forward for a punch of flavor.

Cooking the Chicken

Start by heating your oven to 425 degrees to brown the chicken right away. Then, lower the temperature for a gentler finish. You’ll know it’s ready when the chicken’s juices run clear, the cheese is melted and browned, and everything smells incredible.

Use a fish spatula or a large spatula to lift the chicken when serving. Tongs or a fork might cause it to fall apart.

Time for Dinner

I sometimes serve stuffed chicken with a simple pan sauce made from shallots, stock, butter, and a splash of cream (and wine, if I have any on hand). But honestly, the chicken is so flavorful and moist that a sauce can feel unnecessary. If you do want to add a sauce, plate it first, then set the cooked chicken on top.

I like to serve this with buttered egg noodles, dill or parsley, and maybe a roasted vegetable. But rice, potatoes, or whatever else you have on hand will work just fine.

It’s delicious, and I hope you enjoy it. There’s something inherently comforting about a dish like this, especially on a cold night. The colder, the better!

Spinach stuffed chicken with sundried tomato and lots of cheeses

Yields 4 servings Prep Time 20 minutes Cook Time 30 minutes