Stuffed chicken: A classic for a reason, with a delicious twist

Stuffed chicken breasts are timeless — almost retro, in a way. There’s something comforting about cutting into a sundried tomato-stuffed chicken, knowing a version of it probably appeared on every restaurant menu in the mid-1980s.
They’re reliable, consistent and endlessly customizable. You can swap ingredients to accommodate specific sensitivities, allergens or personal tastes. One non-negotiable here, though, is the chicken (though I’d like to think anyone who’s here is a fan).
Choosing your chicken
For stuffed chicken, I always use boneless, skinless breasts. But if you prefer thighs, go for it! Just know they’ll likely take a little longer to cook and may not hold their shape as well. I’d advise against using skin, though. There’s no method here that will render it crispy and browned, and no one wants to cut through flabby chicken skin.
Want more great food writing and recipes? Subscribe to Salon Food's newsletter, The Bite.
Preparing the Chicken
You can either cut a pocket in the chicken or slice it open like a book. I prefer a pocket — it holds the filling better (though it allows for slightly less of it), and I’m not a fan of dealing with kitchen twine or toothpicks. But if you want to stuff it to the max, go for the book cut. You can also ask your butcher or someone at the poultry counter to make the cuts for you.
And don’t forget to season! You should season both the pocket or "open book," as well as the outside of the chicken. Otherwise, you’ll end up with under-seasoned chicken and a flavorful filling, which makes for an unbalanced bite. Every mouthful should be complex and delicious, whether it’s mostly chicken or mostly filling.
Mixing the Filling
When it comes to the filling, I often lean cheesy, but you can also go heavy on vegetables, herbs, or even nuts. Whatever you choose, make sure to include a colorful ingredient, a creamy ingredient, and something texture-forward for a punch of flavor.
Cooking the Chicken
Start by heating your oven to 425 degrees to brown the chicken right away. Then, lower the temperature for a gentler finish. You’ll know it’s ready when the chicken’s juices run clear, the cheese is melted and browned, and everything smells incredible.
Use a fish spatula or a large spatula to lift the chicken when serving. Tongs or a fork might cause it to fall apart.
Time for Dinner
I sometimes serve stuffed chicken with a simple pan sauce made from shallots, stock, butter, and a splash of cream (and wine, if I have any on hand). But honestly, the chicken is so flavorful and moist that a sauce can feel unnecessary. If you do want to add a sauce, plate it first, then set the cooked chicken on top.
I like to serve this with buttered egg noodles, dill or parsley, and maybe a roasted vegetable. But rice, potatoes, or whatever else you have on hand will work just fine.
It’s delicious, and I hope you enjoy it. There’s something inherently comforting about a dish like this, especially on a cold night. The colder, the better!
Ingredients
1 to 1 1/2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breast (you can ask your butcher or the person at your supermarket poultry counter to create a “pocket” in each breast, if you’d prefer)
Olive oil
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
¼ cup goat or cream cheese, at room temperature
1 ½ cups spinach, blanched and squeezed dry
Garlic powder
Onion powder
½ cup shredded mozzarella
¼ cup grated Parm
Paprika
2 to 3 tablespoons sundried tomato, finely chopped (plus a touch of the oil)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- If your chicken isn't already prepared for stuffing, decide if you'd like to go with a "pocket" or "open book" method. Be sure your work station is entirely sturdy (put some paper towels under your cutting board), fish out your sharpest, best knife, and carefully cut through the center, running the knife parallel to your hand, trying to remain as flat and consistent as possible until you cut directly through to the other side. Conversely, you can cut directly through the middle and stop halfway. Season the inside and outside well with salt, paprika and pepper.
- In a large bowl, combine cheeses, spinach, garlic and onion powder, paprika, more salt and pepper and sundried tomato and oil. Mix this very well: Put some elbow grease into it. This should be mixed well because otherwise the blanched spinach can clump up together.
- Begin to fill your chicken. Use a smaller spoon or even a tiny ice cream scoop. If you're using the open book method you'll have to tie or toothpick your chicken, so be sure not to forget that. Otherwise, you're all set.
- Add a layer of olive oil to a large sheet tray, add chicken and add to oven. Cook for 10 to 15 minutes and then reduce oven temperature to 375. Cook for another 25 minutes or so until chicken's juices run clear and the cheeses are pooling on the sheet tray and browned.
- Remove from oven, let cool for a few minutes and then serve immediately.
Shares