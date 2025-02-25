Don Lemon eviscerates Megyn Kelly for mocking Joy Reid’s MSNBC exit

Don Lemon had some strong words for Megyn Kelly after the conservative pundit targeted Joy Reid following Reid's firing from MSNBC during a network shakeup.

On his YouTube show, Lemon, a former CNN anchor, called Kelly a "troll" and a "racist" in response to her remarks on Sunday, when she posted on X referring to Reid as the “absolute worst person on television” and celebrated the cancellation of Reid's MSNBC show, "The ReidOut."

“Remember when Joy Reid laughingly mocked ‘white women tears’ as pathetic and offensive to her?” Kelly wrote. “Who’s crying now, Joy?”

“No, the worst person on television was fired from NBC and the Today Show a few years ago, and that’s Megyn Kelly!” Lemon fired back on his show, defending Reid and turning Kelly's remark back around to her. “That’s the worst person, who’s not on television anymore. It’s you! So, hoorah for that—NBC did something good with that.”

In his 20-minute video, Lemon also criticized Kelly for frequently attacking women on social media and her podcast. He cited headlines about her critiques of women in media, including CNN host Kaitlan Collins, whom Kelly had called “extremely boring with no personality” and a “cold-hearted b***h.”

“Was that really necessary?” Lemon asked. “And how is that supportive of women? She could’ve offered advice, like, ‘Hey, you need to establish a bond or connection with your audience.’ She didn’t have to call the woman a ‘B.’”

Reminding of Kelly’s past criticism of MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, Lemon added, “So let me just say to Megyn Kelly, in my 30-some years as a journalist and my 50-some years as a person of color: Go f**k yourself.”

Taking a sip from a "Megyn Kelly Today" mug, he wrapped up: “Let’s move on.”

Reid has not responded to Kelly’s comments, but she addressed her firing on the podcast "Win With Black Women" on Sunday. A progressive and vocal critic of Donald Trump, she said she was "not sorry" for speaking out.

“I went hard on so many issues . . . I am not sorry that I stood up for those things,” Reid said. “I’ve been through every emotion—anger, rage, disappointment, guilt that I let my team lose their jobs.”