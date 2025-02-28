"Total liar": MAGA loyalists melt down over Trump admin's "fake release" of Jeffrey Epstein files

MAGA World isn’t happy with the half-hearted and overhyped release of files related to convicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The Trump administration’s plan to slowly trickle out files surrounding the late billionaire’s sexual exploitation of hundreds of children and the unserious nature of the rollout have some longtime allies of President Donald Trump wondering what’s really going on.

In a Thursday event within the White House complex, Attorney General Pam Bondi’s office distributed a 200-page binder containing “phase one” of the files to a select group of right-wing social media influencers.

The made-for-X launch of evidence against America’s most notorious pedophile didn’t sit well with every MAGA-worlder, with Trump sycophant Laura Loomer complaining on X that the influencers “posted selfies with prop binders.”

“I hate to say it, but the American people can’t trust the validity of the Epstein files released today,” Loomer posted. “It was released in an unprofessional manner with paid, partisan social media influencers to curate their binders for us.”

Loomer slammed the “fake release,” while others likened the influencer rollout to a “managed disclosure.”

Prominent conservative influencer Candace Owens called out the rollout on X, raising questions about the slow release of information and the lack of a public, open-source database of the files (though the DOJ later released the files online).

“Something about this Epstein release doesn’t feel authentic,” Owens posted. “Why do we need ‘phases’ of the release and why not just release it to the entire public at large to comb through?”

Trump, who Epstein claimed was a close friend, has yet to comment on the release of the documents.

Others took issue with a post to X made by the House Judiciary Committee, chaired by former OSU wrestling coach and Congressman Jim Jordan, leading users who clicked a link purportedly to the Epstein files to a music video from Rick Astley. The post has since been deleted.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R. Fla., condemned the “joke” in a post to X.

“The amount of people hurt by Epstein is not a joke. Whoever posted this is going to get fired. Disgusting behavior,” Luna wrote.

Luna also criticized the content of the Trump administration’s report on X, claiming the “phase one” binder contained no previously unrevealed information and that the White House didn’t offer her House task force on declassification a copy.

“THIS IS NOT WHAT WE OR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR and a complete disappointment,” she said. “GET US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR!”

The controversy came as the Attorney General accused the FBI of withholding documents related to Epstein. In a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel, Bondi suggested the bureau was holding out for some reason.

“I received approximately 200 pages of documents,” Bondi wrote. “I repeatedly questioned whether this was the full set of documents responsive to my request… Late yesterday, I learned from a source that the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein.”

Bondi demanded the full set of files by Friday morning, further directing Patel to “conduct an immediate investigation into why my order to the FBI was not followed.”

Patel responded to the letter on X, promising accountability from the department and the transfer of more documents without addressing Bondi’s claims.

“If there are gaps, we will find them. If records have been hidden, we will uncover them. And we will bring everything we find to the DOJ to be fully assessed and transparently disseminated to the American people as it should be,” he wrote.

Not everyone was ready to let Bondi pass the buck, though. Loomer called for the Attorney General to resign in a post to X.

“She went on Fox News and said the files were on her desk. Then she went on Fox News last night and said we would have files today,” she said. “She is a total liar.”