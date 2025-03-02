"Wicked"'s Paul Tazewell becomes first Black man to win Oscar for costume design

It's only fitting that shortly after Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande opened the 97th Academy Awards with an emotional rendition of "Defying Gravity" from "Wicked" — resulting in a roar of standing applause from attendees — that the stars themselves would find occasion to leap to their own feet to congratulate the film's costume designer, Paul Tazewell, who had a large hand in making their characters come to life.

Awarded a trophy for best costume design by presenter Bowen Yang — outfitted in his character's ensemble from the film — Tazewell made mention at the top of his acceptance speech that he's the first Black man to win in the category at the Academy Awards although, as Variety points out, his was an expected win, having swept the season by snagging the BAFTA, Critics Choice and Costume Designers Guild awards for his work on "Wicked."

Related The 2025 Oscar winners list

"This is absolutely astounding," Tazewell said from the stage, notably wearing a suit that put most other suits in the audience to shame. "I'm so proud of this."

As People highlights, Tazewell's win is on the heels of Ruth E. Carter becoming the first Black person to go home with the best costume design award, which she won for 2018's "Black Panther," winning again for 2022's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

"I want to touch hearts, I want to change lives, I want to make a difference and my power, my medium in doing that, is costume design and I'm passionate about it," Tazewell said to ABC affiliate KABC earlier this awards season, reflecting on the recognition he's getting for his work. "I hold to that, and I know that I'm good at doing that, and that makes me feel good."