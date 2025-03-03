Elton John slams Trump administration over USAID cuts

Elton John is raising the flag that President Donald Trump's budget cuts to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will have a hugely negative impact on the global response to HIV prevention and resources.

The Trump Administration has announced that it intends to slash 90% of USAID's foreign aid contracts, which would eliminate $60 billion in U.S. humanitarian assistance across the world, The Associated Press reported.

John, whose Elton John AIDS Foundation has been a leader in the global fight against AIDS and has provided resources and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS since 1992, shared a statement on Instagram Saturday, emphasizing that Trump's "abrupt decision" could have "devastating effects on the HIV response and put years of progress in jeopardy."

To combat resource gaps before the administration fully revokes their funds, John detailed that the foundation is "working with our 90+ partners to ensure they can continue to provide lifesaving services and are launching The Rocket Response Fund to help cover immediate gaps in essential care."

“Millions of people are alive today thanks to the generosity of the American people and because of effective programs like PEPFAR. Today they are unsure of when, or even if they will get the medicine they need to stay alive,” John added.

PEPFAR or the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, is an AIDS relief program that was established by former President George W. Bush in 2003. The government program has partnered with countries to develop and implement HIV and AIDS prevention, care and treatment programs, such as providing access to medication like antiretroviral treatment, which helps people living with the virus manage their symptoms.

"With much uncertainty surrounding the aids cut at home," John concluded, "We urge the U.S. government to continue the lifesaving work of bipartisan programs like PEPFAR."