With impaired vision, Elton John couldn't see opening night of his new West End production

Following the revelation that his eyesight has been severely impaired due to an infection, Elton John took the stage after the premiere of his West End production of “The Devil Wears Prada” to thank audiences for their support, though he was unable to see the show himself.

“This is quite a night,” John began as he stood before a cheering audience on Sunday. “I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I’ve lost my eyesight, so it’s hard for me to see it.”

In an interview with “Good Morning America” last week, John disclosed that the infection — which he disclosed to fans on Instagram in September — had led to the total degeneration of the vision in his right eye, noting that his left eye “is not the greatest.” John initially said that his eyesight would recover, but that it would be an “extremely slow” process before his vision returned. Despite a long prognosis, John remained optimistic on “Good Morning America,” telling viewers that “there is hope and encouragement that it will be OK.”

At Sunday night’s premiere of “The Devil Wears Prada,” John echoed his hopeful sentiments. “This has been quite a journey, and it’s all ended so wonderfully,” John said of the West End production of the musical, which began previews in July. “I haven’t been able to see the performance, but I have enjoyed it . . . I love to hear it and it quite sounded good tonight.”

Though he wrote the score for the musical, John told “Good Morning America” that he is unsure of whether or not he’ll be able to continue his music career if his infection should persist. “I’m kind of stuck in the moment,” he said. “Because I can do something like [this interview], but going into the studio and recording, I don’t know.”