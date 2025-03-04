Celebrities show love to the late Carl Dean, Dolly Parton's longtime husband, dead at 82

Carl Dean, Dolly Parton's supportive husband of nearly 60 years, who avoided the spotlight and inspired the country legend's hits like "Jolene," has died at 82.

According to a statement posted on Parton's Instagram, Dean died on Monday in Nashville, Tennessee, the couple's longtime city of residence. Parton said he will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with their immediate family attending. Alongside Parton, Dean is survived by siblings Sandra and Donnie.

“Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy,” Parton wrote.

The couple married in 1966, just two short years after meeting at a laundromat in Nashville when Parton was 18 and Dean was 21. Their love story blossomed through Dean's two-year military service during the Vietnam War and Parton's transformation into one of the greatest living country music legends ever.

Despite his wife's enduring fame and career in the public eye, Dean was a private man who rejected Hollywood's glitz and glamour. His elusiveness even sparked theories about whether he existed. The Nashville native rarely walked a red carpet or made public appearances at premieres, instead, he preferred a private life as the owner of an asphalt paving business in Nashville, supporting his wife from afar. Parton has described her late husband as a pillar of enduring love and respect throughout their 60-year marriage and her career.

“There's always that safety, that security, that strength,” she told Knox News in 2024. “He's a good man, and we've had a good life and he's been a good husband.”

Since Parton announced Dean's passing on Monday, fellow country music stars and celebrities have shared their condolences, rallying around the singer in her grief.

Country singer Lainey Wilson commented on Parton's post, "I love you."

“Oh, my heart! I am so sorry for your loss! My heart aches for you! My deepest condolences,” Khloe Kardashian wrote, adding, “Praying for you and sending you love and prayers.”

“Love you, Dolly,” a close family friend and Miley Cyrus' mom, Trish Cyrus, wrote.

Another country star, Martina McBride, wrote, "Sending you so much love to you."

"Carl Dean married Dolly Parton young, gave zero Fs about fame and fortune, laid asphalt for a living, got this👇for his birthday a few years ago, married 60 years, died loved by his family. Zero Tweets. Zero Facebook posts. 10/10 life, no notes. Legend," commented West Virginia writer Andrew Donaldson in a post to X, sharing a photo of Parton presenting Dean with her Playboy Magazine cover, while dressed as a Playboy bunny.

"Godspeed speed Carl Dean. Thank you for not picking Jolene," wrote Emmy winner Danny Deraney in a post of his own, sharing a selection of the couple's photos from throughout the years.