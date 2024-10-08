It’s Dolly Parton’s culinary world and we’re just living in it: Inside the superstar’s food empire

Dolly Parton, dubbed The Queen of Country, is adding a new nickname to her impressive résumé: The Queen of Food.

Back in 2022, Parton launched her own cake mixes and frostings via a multiyear partnership with Duncan Hines’ parent company, Conagra Brands. The launch was so successful that the brand released four more baking mixes in early 2023. They include a cornbread mix, biscuit mix and two brownie mixes inspired by Parton’s favorite family recipes. Parton also released a limited-edition baking collection, which included a Dolly-inspired collectible tea towel, spatula and recipe cards alongside the mixes.

“I knew Duncan Hines and I were bringing something special to the baking aisle when we launched our partnership last year, and I’ve been thrilled by the response,” Parton said at the time. “I’m really excited to launch more baking mixes steeped in my Southern roots, like cornbread and biscuits. I think folks are really going to like them and hope they’ll bake up some special memories with family and friends.”

The country superstar didn’t stop there. Last month, Parton and her sister, Rachel Parton George, released their joint cookbook, titled, “Good Lookin’ Cookin’: A Year of Meals.” The book itself centers on family, featuring the sisters’ tips for hosting holiday events along with twelve multi-course menus of their most beloved recipes. Honorable mentions include country ham and biscuits, Slaw of Many Colors, family favorite meatloaf and a classic strawberry shortcake.

“You’ll learn how much butter or whipped cream goes into a ‘Dolly Dollop,’ what condiment is almost always on the table at Parton family meals, and what special dish Rachel makes at Dolly’s request every year for her birthday,” the book’s longline reads, per Variety.

In addition to music, food played a key role in Parton’s upbringing, the singer-songwriter shared in an interview with Today. Growing up, the Parton family would enjoy chicken and dumplings or fried chicken together. “I think there’s something about Sundays and fried chicken — even in the country — that was just a special treat,” Parton told the outlet while recounting her most memorable childhood meals. Fried chicken, she added, was her family’s go-to dish to make when the preacher came to visit.

“The preacher in our family happened to be our grandpa, and grandpa loved fried chicken,” Parton continued. “But, he always felt like Sunday was his special day, even though he would eat with us at different times.”

Channeling their passion for food, Parton and Parton George collaborated with meal solutions company Home Chef to release a few of their favorite meals from the cookbook. The four-week partnership, which was announced alongside the book’s release, allows fans to cook up several recipes, including Fried Chicken & Gravy, Sirloin Steak with Blue Cheese Butter, Country Fried Trout and more.

“We are so excited to know Home Chef is bringing some of our favorite recipes to homes across America,” Parton said in a statement. “My sister Rachel and I come from a long line of great cooks, and no matter how hard times were growing up, we always found time to gather around the table and celebrate with a meal as a family.”

Continuing her food legacy, Parton recently hopped on the pumpkin spice latte craze with her Dolly Parton Pumpkin Spice Cookie Mix, produced in collaboration with Duncan Hines. The seasonal mix is available for purchase online, through major retailers including Walmart and Kroger, and via Instacart.