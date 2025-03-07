King Charles collaborates with Apple Music for radio show, revealing his love of reggae and pop

While it's unknown if King Charles III stayed up late to listen to Lady Gaga's new album the second it dropped on Friday, anyone curious as to what the monarch may enjoy hearing while taking a bath or getting in his daily steps can get an earful by tuning in to his new Apple Music radio show.

Premiering on Apple Music 1 on March 10 to celebrate Commonwealth Day, "The King’s Music Room," recorded at Buckingham Palace, is described in a press release as, "an exclusive insight into His Majesty King Charles III’s relationship with music from around the Commonwealth — including artists stretching from 1930s crooners to Afrobeats stars, as well as disco divas and reggae icons."

In his introductory remarks for the broadcast, Charles maps out what's to be expected from the "musical journey that reflects his majesty’s personal taste," saying, “Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others. It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places. But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy.”

Charles' playlist is said to include an eclectic mix of artists, such as; Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue, Grace Jones, Davido and RAYE. Bets are out as to whether or not Elton John's "Candle in the Wind," an adapted version of which was performed at Princess Diana's funeral on September 6, 1997, will be included.