King Charles allegedly called Harry "that fool" and dismissed Meghan Markle's racism concerns

Another layer of the royal family saga has been uncovered — and no it's just because of the final season of "The Crown."

Excerpts from the book "Endgame" by royal expert Omid Scobie has been making the rounds lately for the extra behind-the-scenes insights (read: dirt) about the royal family, specifically the treatment of and attitude toward ex-senior royals Harry and Meghan.

King Charles called Harry "that fool"

A particular portion of the book details a tense environment in the family and palace after Netflix's release of the "Harry & Meghan" docuseries, reporting that the series "took the wind out of everyone's sails."

The then Prince Charles allegedly called Prince Harry "that fool," criticizing and mocking his son and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle over the claims they made in the 2022 docuseries.

After the series aired, King Charles allegedly "went from not wanting anyone to talk about his son to openly criticizing ‘that fool.'" While it is reported that the King was disheartened about the situation, Scobie wrote that Charles' empathy "soon disappeared" because the buzz from the docuseries "eclipsed" him "at every turn."

The intimate series examined the former duke and duchess's love story while highlighting the media scrutiny and internal pressures they faced throughout their jobs as senior royals.

“In this family, sometimes you’re part of the problem rather than part of the solution,” Harry said. “There is a huge level of unconscious bias."

Harry said in the docuseries that the royals failed to grasp that Meghan's half-Black identity was a factor in the vitriol she faced at the hands of the public and media. “What people need to understand is, as far as a lot of the family were concerned, everything that she was being put through, they’d been put through as well,” he said. “So it’s almost a rite of passage.”

Meghan told Charles which members of the family made comments on Archie's skin color

Not only does the book claim that Charles called Harry a fool but it addresses one of the largest scandals surrounding the family. In the couple's first-ever exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey following the aftermath of their leaving the royal family, Meghan revealed that members of the family had questioned the skin color of their unborn son Archie. Meghan said that Archie would be “the first member of color in this family” and would not be “titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be."

The book claims that in a series of private letters between Meghan and Charles, she told him the names of the two royal household members who made the racist comment. Apparently in the letters, Megan told Charles that “unconscious bias and ignorance” were present in the royal household and needed to be addressed. But Charles said in response “he felt ‘no ill will’ or ‘casual prejudice’ had been involved."

According to the book, there were no "hard feelings" over the "specific incident" after Meghan and Charles' letters. "Both sides had been heard," but there was still plenty unresolved. It is unclear if any member of the royal family for the comments made about Archie."

But Buckingham Palace released a statement after Meghan's claims. “The issues raised, particularly of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately,” the statement said.

Princess Anne wanted Harry and Meghan evicted from their cottage

The book also revealed that Harry's aunt Princess Anne "persuaded Charles to withdraw the use" of the Frogmore Cottage after they quit their royal duties. The cottage was gifted to them by the late Queen Elizabeth after their wedding. Scobie wrote that Anne was “at the forefront of the supporters of the firm approach” to evict them.

Moreover, skeptics of Scobie's work have accused him of being a peddler for the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Critics have said that he uses the couple as sources for his work. He has denied any personal relationship with the couple and that "the Sussexes have nothing to do with" his new book.