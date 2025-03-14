Trump threatens to impose 200% tariff on European wine, champagne and spirits

On Thursday, President Donald Trump threatened to place a 200% tariff on alcoholic beverages from Europe— including wine, champagne and spirits — after the European Union imposed a 50% tariff on U.S. spirits Wednesday.

“The European Union, one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the World, which was formed for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States, has just put a nasty 50% Tariff on Whisky,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“If this Tariff is not removed immediately, the U.S. will shortly place a 200% Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER E.U. REPRESENTED COUNTRIES,” Trump continued. “This will be great for the Wine and Champagne businesses in the U.S.”

The global trade war between the U.S. and Europe reached a peak on Wednesday after Trump’s 25% tariffs on aluminum and steel went into effect at midnight. The EU promptly criticized the trade action as “unjustified,” CNN reported, and proposed counter-tariffs on 26 billion euros ($28.31 billion) worth of American goods, including dental floss, boats, bourbon and bathrobes. The measures, which the EU said are both “swift and proportionate,” are scheduled to go into effect on April 1.

In response to the U.S.-imposed tariffs, French Trade Minister Laurent Saint-Martin said Thursday that “Trump is escalating the trade war he has chosen to start” and that France would “fight back.”

“We will not give in to threats and will always protect our industries,” he also wrote.

According to data from the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS), the EU is “the [U.S. liquor] industry’s largest export market, taking in $883 million in American spirits in 2023,” MarketWatch reported.