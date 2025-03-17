Step aside, lettuce. Elevate your next grain salad with easy wild rice

Grain salads don’t only hold their own against leafy salads — they often outshine them. And you know what countertop appliance really aids in said salads? A rice cooker!

With "Top Chef" heading to Canada this season, it's a perfect time to highlight one of the country's most distinctive staples: wild rice.

Related Never mess up a pot of rice again

The joy of the rice cooker

The rice cooker — which, of course, should never be limited to merely rice cookery — is a magical tool that has fully mastered the ins and outs of grains, liquids and cooking time. Even highly experienced chefs can find rice to be a challenge to cook: The finnicky grain can become over-cooked or under-cooked in seconds, which can ruin the texture completely.

A rice cooker, however, eliminates the guesswork and ensures perfectly cooked rice each time.

What sets wild rice apart?

While farro and wheatberries also make for excellent options in grain salads, this recipe focuses on wild rice. Though sometimes called "Canada rice," wild rice is technically a grain from a type of grass, not actual rice. And while both wild rice and "forbidden" black rice are delicious, they're two distinct products.

Grown primarily around the Great Lakes, wild rice has long been a staple in the region, primarily amongst the Indigenous communities in the Midwestern US and Canada.

While seeing wild rice on "Top Chef" may pique fans' interest, making it at home can sometimes be a challenge for many home cooks. But that doesn't have to be the case.

Why cooking wild rice is a bit different than cooking other rice varieties

Wild rice is indeed a bit wild — with a nutty, earthy flavor and a chewy bite, wild rice offers up a bit more character than your typical grain of rice. This is another reason that wild rice is such a stellar option for a grain salad, in which it pairs beautifully with whatever mix-ins and garnishes you might opt to use.

Cooking wild rice is different than cooking white rice and is more similar to cooking a brown rice. Pure wild rice is best for this dish, but in a pinch, you can certainly use a mix.

Be mindful that it does indeed take longer to cook; depending on your cooking vessel, the liquid you're using and other variables, making a cup of wild rice could take twice the time it might take to cook a cup of white rice. But there's no need to worry: Just be patient and you'll be rewarded with perfectly cooked rice.

While some opt to soak in order to essentially pre-soften the grains and cut down on cooking time, I'm generally not a proponent of it. The rice cooks just fine without it and soaking can sometimes negatively impact the texture of the final product.

Want more great food writing and recipes? Subscribe to Salon Food's newsletter, The Bite.

What are the supporting ingredients that help to elevate the grain salad?

This salad incorporates a bit more of a Canadian staple — cherries, though we'll be using dried here — plus goat cheese, shallots, lemons and walnut oil, as well as some chives for color and a bit of a verdant, fresh bite. Be sure to season your rice during the cooking process and then do a final taste to see if you need any further seasoning. Goat cheese can also lend quite a bit of salinity, so be sure to taste again once the goat cheese has also been incorporated.

A grain salad is also dressed and tossed, just like a green salad, so it’s important to be mindful that all of your flavor profiles are melding together seamlessly.

Temperature is important

I often cook rice in various flavored and seasoned broths or stocks (and usually a pat or two of butter, as well), but for this particular salad, I’d advise just using water with a touch of salt.

You don’t want to over-complicate the flavor profiles here — the rice should be just slightly glutinous and chewy (imagine "al dente" pasta), and you should drain it as soon as it's done cooking. Then, run some cold water over it to effectively stop the cooking process, and spread it out on a large sheet tray to let it cool fully before transferring to a food storage container to fully chill in the fridge, ideally overnight.

Also, be patient! You want to ensure your cooked wild rice is fully cooled or chilled before stirring anything together — otherwise, your goat cheese might melt or your vinaigrette proportions might be all skewed (hot rice will soak up a dressing in a different manner than cold rice will, for example, and seasoning will also impact cold vs. hot rice in different ways).

It's time to eat

There’s really not much work beyond that. Just crumbling goat cheese, chopping chives and mincing shallots, really — and don’t overmix. You want all of the toppings and additions to highlight the rice, not overcrowd or overwhelm it. Since the rice can be made ahead, all that's left before serving is a quick assembly. Because it's vegetarian and can be served room temperature or chilled, this dish also offers up tons of flexibility.

This recipe allows you to celebrate as you please: The boundless bounty of the Canadian countryside, the return of "Top Chef," the joy of wild rice, the ingenuity of the rice cooker, the wonder of chilled grain salads — it's a win-win. I hope you love it as much as I do.

We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Salon's progressive journalism

Wild rice salad with dried cherries and goat cheese

Yields 4 servings Prep Time 20 minutes (plus overnight chilling time) Cook Time 45 minutes