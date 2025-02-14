Make risotto at home like a professional — and impress yourself in the process

Risotto has a reputation. It’s the dish that sends “Top Chef” contestants home. It’s the meal that seasoned chefs, decorated with Michelin stars, have fumbled under pressure. It’s also a dish that, when done well, feels like an accomplishment — one you can achieve in your own kitchen.

Back in 2023, I wrote a piece titled "Making risotto is so much easier than you think." I still stand by that claim, but I want to refine it. Risotto isn’t difficult in the way that, say, laminated pastry is difficult. But it’s not as simple as boiling water, either. It requires attention, patience and a willingness to stay present at the stove.

As I wrote then, “Making risotto at home shouldn’t be treated as such a gargantuan feat. Truthfully, in no more than 45 minutes — or as quickly as 18 — you can have restaurant-worthy, silky risotto with whatever mix-ins or toppings you choose.” That remains true. But to set you up for success, let’s acknowledge the reality: Risotto is an active dish. It demands preparation, precision and an understanding of its method.

That’s where home cooks often go wrong. Without proper mise en place — ingredients prepped, broth warmed, tools within reach — you risk a gummy, stodgy disappointment. Too much liquid too fast? Mush. Too little patience? Undercooked rice. And given the cost of quality ingredients, this isn’t a dish you want to leave to chance.

In my original piece, I warned against adding ice-cold stock, which can wreak havoc on texture, leaving you with a bowl of broken, unevenly cooked rice. The fix? Following the classic risotto technique: soffritto, tostare, sfumatura, brodo (cottura), and finally, mantecatura. These steps build the foundation of a properly cooked risotto—one that’s creamy, structured and deeply flavorful.

So, without further ado, here’s your step-by-step guide to risotto success. Follow it closely, and you’ll be rewarded with a dish that feels like a triumph—one that’s perfect for a cozy Valentine’s Day dinner, whether shared or savored solo.

One final note: Use Arborio or Carnaroli rice. Their starch content is what makes risotto work. Grab any old white rice from the pantry, and you’ll be setting yourself up for failure before you even begin.

Risotto with fennel, hazelnuts and chives

Yields 3 to 4 servings Prep Time 15 minutes Cook Time 30 minutes