"Top Chef" returns, heading to Canada with 15 exceptionally talented chefs competing for the title

“Top Chef” is returning sooner than you think — and this time, it's off to Canada!

A trailer, full cast, new details, and the premiere date have been released, with Kristen Kish, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons returning to lead the iconic cooking competition.

Season 22 features what’s arguably the most accomplished group of cheftestants in the show’s history. The 15 new competitors have received notable recognition, including James Beard Awards and Michelin accolades. This season will be filmed across Canada, with competitions held in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Prince Edward Island.

“ Top Chef ” is returning sooner than you think — and this time, it's off to Canada!

A trailer , full cast, new details, and the premiere date have been released, with Kristen Kish , Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons returning to lead the iconic cooking competition.

Season 22 features what’s arguably the most accomplished group of cheftestants in the show’s history. The 15 new competitors have received notable recognition, including James Beard Awards and Michelin accolades. This season will be filmed across Canada, with competitions held in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Prince Edward Island.

We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Salon's progressive journalism

Here’s the full list of new cheftestants:

Chef Anna “Anya” El-Wattar, Chef at Birch & Rye, San Francisco

Chef Paula Endara, Executive Chef at Granddam & Lost Palm, Lexington, KY

Chef Tristen Epps, Chef/Owner at Epps & Flows Culinary, Houston, TX

Chef Corwin Hemming, Private and Pop-up Chef, Brooklyn

Chef Katianna Hong, Chef/Owner of Yangban, Los Angeles

Chef Lana Lagomarsini, Chef/Owner of Lana Cooks, Harlem (previously appeared on Netflix’s Pressure Cooker)

Chef Henry Lu, Chef/Co-owner at JŪN and byKIN, Houston (JŪN was co-founded by Top Chef alum Evelyn Garcia and recently earned a James Beard nomination)

Chef Vincenzo Loseto, Chef de Cuisine at Press, Napa

Chef Zubair Mohjir, Founder/Executive Chef at Lilac Tiger, Coach House, and Mirra, Chicago

Chef César Murillo, Executive Chef at North Pond, Chicago

Chef Massimo Piedimonte, Chef/Owner at Cabaret l’Enfer, Montréal

Chef Bailey Sullivan, Chef di Cucina at Monteverde, Chicago (co-owned by Top Chef alum Sarah Grueneberg)

Chef Kat Turner, Executive Chef/Partner at Highly Likely, Los Angeles

Chef Shuai Wang, Chef/Owner at Jackrabbit Filly & King BBQ, North Charleston

Chef Mimi Weissenborn, Executive Chef at Sur Lie, Gather & Catface Café, Portland, ME

“Top Chef: Destination Canada” premieres Thursday, March 13, on Bravo, with episodes available the following day on Peacock. We'll be counting down the days — be sure to check back after the premiere and throughout the season for coverage, including technique explainers, reviews, recaps, interviews, deep-dives and more.