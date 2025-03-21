"Pathetic man-child": Musk's estranged daughter doesn't know how many siblings she has

Vivian Jenna Wilson, Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, spoke out about her broken relationship with the world’s richest man in an interview with Teen Vogue this week.

The 20-year-old said she hasn’t seen her father in nearly five years and doesn’t even know how many siblings she has (reports suggest there are at least 13. ) But that gap doesn’t bother her anymore.

“I'll see things about him in the news and think, That's f*****g cringe, I should probably post about this and denounce it, which I have done a few times,” Wilson said. “But other than that, I don't give a f**k about him. I really don't.”

Wilson condemned Musk last year for comments he made against her, when he for the first time acknowledged being estranged from her , claiming she’d been “killed by the woke mind virus.”

“It's annoying that people associate me with him,” Wilson said. “When I initially did the whole thing, when he came for me, the Jordan Peterson interview, that was the most cathartic moment of my entire life by far… And then I was like, okay, whatever.”

Wilson added that she isn’t intimidated by the “pathetic man-child” and the massive amount of power he’s usurped both as the world’s richest man and a close advisor to Trump.

“Why should I be scared of this man? Because he's rich? Oh, no, I'm trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here,” she said. “I don't give a f**k how much money anyone has. I don’t. I really don’t.”

Wilson, who is transgender, also shot down a link between her identity and her father’s far-right pivot.

“It's such a convenient narrative, that the reason he turned right is because I'm a f*****g t****y, and that's just not the case,” she said. “Him going further on the right, and I'm going to use the word 'further' — make sure you put 'further' in there — is not because of me. That's insane.”