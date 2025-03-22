George Foreman, two-time heavyweight champ, dies at 76

George Foreman, two-time heavyweight boxing champ who became the face of a grilling machine empire, died Friday night at the age of 76.

The announcement, made by his family on social media, did not give a cause of death or location.

“A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father and a proud grand- and great-grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility and purpose,” the family wrote. “A humanitarian, an Olympian and two-time heavyweight champion of the world, he was deeply respected. A force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name — for his family.”

A native of Texas, Foreman won an Olympic gold medal in 1968 before rising to the top of the heavyweight division in 1973, when he defeated Joe Frazier. A year later, Foreman lost his belt to Muhammad Ali in the famous "Rumble in the Jungle" bout.

Foreman retired a few years later at the age of 28 and became an ordained minister in Texas, ESPN reported. Ten years later he returned to boxing, and in 1994, at the age of 45, he defeated Michael Moorer to become the oldest man ever to win the heavyweight championship, The Associated Press reported.

That same year, Foreman started hawking the George Foreman Grill, which sold more than 100 million units around the world, introduced him to a wider audience and resulted in a much more lucrative career than boxing.

Foreman also had a starring role in the 1990s television sitcom “George" and more recently appeared on the reality TV show “The Masked Singer." A biopic released in 2023, "Big George Foreman," showed his journey from poverty to stardom.

Foreman's boxing career ended in 1997 with a loss to Shannon Briggs.

Boxing promotional company Top Rank called Foreman "one of the biggest punchers and personalities the sport has ever seen," media outlets reported.

"George was a great friend to not only myself but to my entire family," Top Rank chairman Bob Arum said, per The Associated Press. "We've lost a family member and are absolutely devastated."