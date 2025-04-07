Tony's Chocolonely recalls bars over small stone contamination

Tony's Chocolonely has issued a voluntary recall of limited lots of two chocolate products distributed nationwide: Dark Almond Sea Salt and Everything Bars.

The company stated that a small number of consumers reported finding small stones in the products, which were not filtered during the third-party almond harvesting and processing.

The recalled products, distributed in February, include the following lot numbers: 163094, 162634, M162634, ML162634, 4327, 4330, 4331, M4331, ML4331, 162697, and 4332. If you have any of these items, the company advises against consuming them. Instead, return the product to the store where it was purchased for a refund or replacement, or dispose of it. Consumers who bought the products on Amazon can request a refund through the retailer.

The recall comes after 12 consumer reports and is prompted by the potential presence of small stones, according to the FDA.