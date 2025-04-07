Tony's Chocolonely recalls bars over small stone contamination

The company is "voluntarily recalling limited lots of two specific chocolate products distributed nationwide"

By Michael La Corte

Deputy Food Editor

Published April 7, 2025 2:30PM (EDT)

Tony's Chocolonely has issued a voluntary recall of limited lots of two chocolate products distributed nationwide: Dark Almond Sea Salt and Everything Bars.

The company stated that a small number of consumers reported finding small stones in the products, which were not filtered during the third-party almond harvesting and processing.

The recalled products, distributed in February, include the following lot numbers: 163094, 162634, M162634, ML162634, 4327, 4330, 4331, M4331, ML4331, 162697, and 4332. If you have any of these items, the company advises against consuming them. Instead, return the product to the store where it was purchased for a refund or replacement, or dispose of it. Consumers who bought the products on Amazon can request a refund through the retailer.

The recall comes after 12 consumer reports and is prompted by the potential presence of small stones, according to the FDA.

