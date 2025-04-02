Over 200,000 pounds of liquid egg products recalled due to potential cleaning solution contamination

More than 200,000 pounds of liquid egg products have been recalled because they may contain cleaning solution.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on March 28 that Cargill Kitchen Solutions recalled approximately 212,268 pounds of liquid egg products over possible contamination with sodium hypochlorite, the main ingredient in bleach.

Products include 32-ounce cartons of Egg Beaters branded Original Liquid Egg Substitute, Cage-Free Original Liquid Egg Substitute and Cage-Free Original Frozen Egg Substitute, along with Bob Evans branded Better'n Eggs Made with Real Egg Whites Liquid Egg Substitute. The recalled items include establishment number “G1804” ink-jetted on the carton and were produced on March 12 and March 13. They were shipped to distributors in Ohio and Texas and “for foodservice use in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois and Iowa,” FSIS said, adding that there’s a “possibility that the products were distributed nationwide.”

“The problem was discovered when FSIS received a tip about the potential contamination of these products,” the agency explained. “After conducting an investigation and thorough assessment of the contents of the cleaning solution, FSIS scientists concluded that use of this product should not cause adverse health consequences, or the risk is negligible, resulting in a Class III recall.”

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a Class III recall involves products that are “not likely to cause adverse health consequences” following exposure, consumption or use.

At this time, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the recalled products, per FSIS. Consumers who purchased the products should not consume them. Instead, they should throw the products away or return them to the place of purchase, FSIS urged. Food service locations are also urged to not serve the recalled products.