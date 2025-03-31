"Foreign object": Coca-Cola recalls 10,000 cans due to plastic contamination

A major company is the latest to be hit with an FDA recall announcement: Cola-Cola.

According to the release, the "voluntary, firm-initiated recall" impacts 12-ounce Coca-Cola Original Taste cans due to "foreign object (plastic)." The date code on the affected product is SEP2925MDA and the recall is defined as a Class II, meaning that the "product may cause temporary or reversible health problems or a slight change of serious health problems." If you do have the impacted product on hand, be sure to either discard or return it.

As Sabrina Weiss with PEOPLE notes, this is just one of many recalls within the past two weeks alone, which included Chomps beef and turkey sticks, Aldi shredded cheese, hot sauce and Lean Cuisine meals.

As Gabe Hauari at USA TODAY writes, the recall impacts 10,000 cans of Cola-Cola — but they were only in two states: Illinois and Wisconsin.