Trader Joe's recalls sparkling water over laceration risk

Another recall has been announced — this time, on a beverage sold exclusively at Trader Joe's

Gerolsteiner Sparkling Water has been recalled "due to laceration hazard," as announced in a recall last week, which applies to over 60,000 bottles. The bottles are sold in 750-milliliter glass bottles. The product was sold at Trader Joe's stores throughout 12 states between December 2024 and January 2025.

The product was manufactured in Germany and the product was sold in standalone glass bottles or in 15-bottle cases. As the recall states, "the recalled water bottles can crack, causing a laceration hazard."

According to an announcement on the Trader Joe's website, the store was "informed by our supplier . . . that certain lot codes may have the potential for cracked/damaged bottles." Thus far, there have been "no customer reports or injury or damaged bottles," and the Trader Joe's announcement states that the issue "was identified by research related to bottle breakage during production and potentially affects 1 percent of bottles in the lot codes above."

If you have purchased the product, customers can return the bottles "to the store where they were purchased for a full refund," as per the recall.