Brie, camembert and other soft ripened cheeses sold at Aldi recalled over potential listeria risk

Several brands of soft-ripened cheeses, including brie and camembert, have been recalled over potential listeria contamination.

According to an announcement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was issued by Savencia Cheese USA after routine testing found that processing equipment at the company's Lena, Illinois, manufacturing facility may have been contaminated with the bacteria. The company noted that a voluntary recall was initiated to “retrieve the potentially affected product,” even though the finished product testing hasn’t revealed any contaminated products.

The recalled products had “limited regional distribution in the United States,” per the announcement. They include Aldi Emporium Selection Brie, 12/8oz Brie; La Bonne Vie Brie, 6/8oz; La Bonne Vie Camembert, 6/8 ounce; 12/8 ounce Industrial Brie; Market Basket Brie 6/8 ounce; and Supreme Oval 7oz, 6/7oz. The cheeses all have a “best buy date” of Dec. 24, 2024.

The “few retailers” that received the products are aware of the possible listeria contamination and are in the process of removing products from their store shelves, the announcement clarified.

At this time, there have been “no confirmed reports of adverse health events” tied to the consumption of the recalled products. Consumers who purchased the aforementioned cheeses should not consume them and instead, return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.