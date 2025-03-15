Nearly 72,000 tubs of hummus recalled over plastic contamination

King Harvest has voluntarily recalled nearly 72,000 tubs of hummus after discovering plastic fragments in certain batches, Forbes reports. The recall affects 12 flavors of the brand’s 10-ounce tubs, sold exclusively in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. No injuries have been reported.

The impacted products have expiration dates ranging from February 2 to March 2 of this year and were sold at Pacific Coast Fresh Co., Fred Meyer, QFC and other Kroger-affiliated stores. Affected flavors include roasted garlic, lemon, jalapeño, chipotle, balsamic, spinach and more.

According to Kroger’s Recall Alerts page, the recall was prompted by a defect in the plastic tub, which could result in plastic fragments contaminating the hummus. Consumers who have purchased the affected products are advised to discard them or return them to the store for a refund.

For those in need of a hummus fix, this may be the perfect excuse to try making your own.

The recall was initially announced in early February.