A new recall has been issued for products from FGF Brands, a pastry wholesaler, due to a potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. According to USA Today's Sama Shafiq, the recall affects 60 products, which were sold and distributed by the company.

The recall, classified as a Class II by the FDA, includes all products produced on or before Dec. 13, 2024. Millions of cases of these products are being recalled, resulting in significant food waste.

Among the affected items are various baked goods, some of which are sold at Dunkin'. These include cinnamon sticks, filled and flavored donuts, French crullers and fritters.

The FDA defines a Class II recall as one where exposure to the product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, or where the likelihood of serious health effects is remote.

Neither the FDA nor FGF Brands has provided information regarding refunds or returns. If you have any of the affected products, it is recommended that you dispose of them immediately.