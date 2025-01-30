Wegmans issues recall for frozen chicken nuggets over possible bone fragments contamination

On Jan. 24, Wegmans issued a recall for its store-brand frozen, breaded chicken breast nuggets over possible contamination with extraneous material, specifically bone fragments.

The product, formally called “Wegmans Family Pack Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Breast with Rib Meat,” comes in 46-oz. plastic packages. It was produced on August 26, 2024 and includes a best-if-used-by date of August 26, 2025, which can be found on the back of the packaging.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert for the chicken nuggets on Jan. 27 to “ensure that consumers are aware that this product should not be consumed.” The agency said it didn’t request a recall because the product is no longer available for purchase, but wanted to release a statement in case any consumers may have bags of the chicken nuggets in their freezers.

The FSIS added that it was “notified of the issue after Wegmans received multiple consumer complaints of bone fragments in the frozen fully cooked breaded chicken breast nugget product.” The product was produced solely for Wegmans Food Markets and distributed to store locations in Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

The recalled nuggets have a UPC code of 0-77890-25210-9, according to Wegmans, along with an establishment number of “P-33944” inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to the FSIS.

At this time, there have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consuming the recalled products. The FSIS urged consumers who may have the products in their freezers to not consume them. The products should be disposed of or returned to Wegmans for a full refund.