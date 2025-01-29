FDA confirms listeria contamination in Kirkland smoked salmon, issues urgent recall

A "possible listeria contamination" in Kirkland-brand smoked salmon has been officially confirmed, prompting renewed warnings from the FDA.

As first reported by Salon in October 2024, Brooklyn-based Acme Smoked Fish recalled Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon sold at various Costco locations due to concerns over listeria contamination. The initial recall specified a potential risk, but the FDA has now confirmed it as a Class 1 recall — the highest risk category — because of the potential for serious illness or death if consumed.

Related Costco recalls smoked salmon due to potential listeria contamination

Although the product was removed from stores last fall, there is concern that some Costco shoppers may have frozen the salmon and still have it on hand. The recall pertains specifically to dual 12-ounce packages of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon with a best-by date of Nov. 13, 2024.

While no illnesses or deaths have been reported, the FDA urges customers to check their freezers for the affected product. Those who still have it should either dispose of it or return it to a Costco store for a refund.

According to the FDA, a Class 1 recall indicates "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death." The recall was recently upgraded after testing confirmed the presence of listeria in the product.