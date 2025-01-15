Costco announces recall of its Kirkland cold and flu medication

If you've recently stocked up on cold and flu medicine, you may want to double check what brand you've purchased — especially if you're a Costco shopper.

As per Yi-Jin Yu with ABC News, "Costco recently notified consumers that packs of its Kirkland Signature Severe Cold & Flu Plus Congestion caplets have been recalled.”

According to this notice from LNK International, the manufacturer behind the medication, the cause for concern was "due to a potential foreign material contamination." The affected product was sold between October 30 and November 30, 2024, and the particular lot code is P140082. According to the release from LNK, "Do not use any remaining product marked with the above lot code; return the item to your local Costco for a full refund."

As per Yu, the medicine was sold at Costco stores throughout the Midwest and Southeast states. Of course, this issue is coming at a particularly inopportune time, as we are in the throes of cold and flu season currently.