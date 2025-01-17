Over 2,000 cases of chicken broth sold at Walmart have been recalled in nine states over packaging

More than 2,000 cases, or 12,000 cartons, of Great Value brand chicken broth — sold at Walmart — have been recalled in nine states due to packaging failures that could possibly spoil the product, according to a notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The product was sold in family-sized, 48-ounce paper cartons that may lead to “packaging failures that could compromise the sterility of the product, resulting in spoilage,” the FDA specified.

The voluntary recall was issued by Tree House Foods, Inc., a Canadian food products supplier based in Oak Brook, British Columbia. The recalled products were sold in 242 Walmart locations across nine states: Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Georgia, Missouri, Mississippi and Oklahoma. They contain a Best if Used by Date of March 25, 2026, along with Retail unit UPC 007874206684 and Batch (lot) code 98F09234.

The recall was initiated on Dec. 11. All recalled products were removed from the affected Walmart locations by the end of December, a Walmart spokesperson told Today.

Consumers who recently purchased the recalled products are encouraged to discard them. They can also request a refund by contacting their local Walmart location and presenting proofs of purchase (i.e. receipt, photo or the actual product), the spokesperson added.