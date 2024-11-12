The FDA is urging these brands of ground cinnamon products to issue voluntary recalls

The U.S. Food and Drug Association (FDA) has announced more brands of ground cinnamon that contain elevated levels of lead and may be unsafe to consume. The specific products are sold at chain retailers, including Dollar Tree, Save-A-Lot Food Stores and Patel Brothers.

Per the agency, the at-risk products were flagged for possible lead contamination following product testing by state programs confirmed by the FDA. Brands include Super Brand, Asli, El Chilar, Marcum, SWAD, Supreme Tradition, Compania Indillor Orientale, ALB Flavor, Shahzada, Spice Class and La Frontera. The FDA has recommended that the individual companies voluntarily recall their products. The agency added that it will update its notice "with the communications from firms that voluntarily agree to recall as we receive them.”

The latest announcement comes after the FDA issued a public health alert back in March on six brands of cinnamon products that had elevated levels of lead and chromium. In the wake of the alert, two of the companies formally announced recalls. Colonna Brothers of North Bergen, N.J., recalled 1.5-ounce Ground Cinnamon and 2.25-ounce Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon distributed nationwide and through mail order. Colonna said it also ceased production and distribution of all cinnamon.

Additionally, El Chilar Rodriguez of Apopka, Fla., recalled 127 cases of El Chilar Ground Cinnamon “Canela Molida” sold in 1.25-ounce bags, distributed by La Raza of Forestville, Md. and sold at retail stores throughout Maryland.

The FDA has advised consumers to throw away or not purchase the at-risk ground cinnamon products. The agency is “continuing to analyze cinnamon and review sample results received from state partners who have been continuously sampling ground cinnamon at retail for elevated levels of lead,” according to its most recent notice.