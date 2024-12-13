MadeGood granola bars sold nationwide recalled for possibly containing pieces of metal

Riverside Natural Foods has recalled several batches of MadeGood granola bars for possibly being contaminated with pieces of metal, according to a company announcement posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Specific products include: Chocolate Chip Granola Bars, Mixed Berry Granola Bars, Strawberry Granola Bars, Cookies & Crème Granola Bars, Chocolate Banana Granola Bars, Chocolate Drizzled Birthday Cake Granola Bars, Chocolate Drizzled Cookie Crumble Granola Bars and Chocolate Drizzled Vanilla Granola Bars. The recalled items were produced between January and November 2024 and distributed across the United States, Canada and internationally.

Amazon and Walmart are just a few major retailers that sold the granola bars.

Following an “extensive investigation,” Riverside has identified the source of the contamination issue in the manufacturing process. Riverside said it fixed the issue and made sure there are no metal contamination risks in the future.

Consumers who purchased the recalled granola bars are encouraged to return them to the store of purchase for a full refund.