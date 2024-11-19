Grimmway Farms, an organic vegetables producer based in California, has initiated a voluntary recall of various sizes and brands of bagged carrots. They include organic baby and whole carrots.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the specific brands of baby carrots are as follows: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Grimmway Farms, Marketside, Nature's Promise, O-Organic, President's Choice, Raley's, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Wegmans, Wholesome Pantry. The carrots had best-if-used-by dates ranging from Sept. 11, 2024 to Nov. 12, 2024.

The specific brands of whole carrots are as follows: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Marketside, Nature's Promise, O-Organic, President's Choice, Simple Truth, Trader Joe's, Wegmans, Wholesome Pantry. The bags of organic whole carrots contained no best-if-used-by-dates, the CDC specified. The carrots were available in stores between Aug. 14, 2024 and Oct 23, 2024.

The carrots are “likely no longer available for sale in stores but could be in people’s homes,” the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in an online notice.

Federal officials said that one person has died and at least 38 individuals have fallen sick due to the outbreak, NPR reported. The E. coli cases were reported between Sept. 6 and Oct. 28 across 18 states. Washington, Minnesota and New York currently have the highest number of cases. Per the CDC, the ongoing outbreak has probably affected more states. The total number of illnesses is also probably higher than reported.

Those who have purchased the carrots are advised to not to consume them and instead, should throw them away. Surfaces and appliances that the carrots may have come in contact with should be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.