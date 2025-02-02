FDA classifies Lay’s recall as Class 1 due to undeclared milk allergen

Last month, a recall was issued for Lay’s Classic Potato Chips sold in Oregon and Washington due to the potential presence of an undeclared allergen: milk. The FDA has since classified the recall as a Class 1 risk, similar to a recent recall reclassification involving a Costco product.

A Class 1 recall is the highest level of severity. As Claire Moses wrote for The New York Times, the 6,344 recalled bags are now under the FDA's "highest level of severity," which "warns of potentially serious or even deadly consequences from consuming the product."

The undeclared milk could cause severe reactions in individuals with milk sensitivities or allergies. The affected bags were sold in Oregon and Washington from early November until the recall was issued on December 16 or 18. These bags have a "guaranteed fresh" date of February 11, 2024. According to Moses, no other varieties or flavors have been recalled, and only these specific bags sold in Oregon and Washington are affected.

As of this writing, no adverse reactions have been reported from consuming the impacted chips.