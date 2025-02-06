Dunkin' joins the value meal wars with brand-new $6 DunKings meal deal

Dunkin’ isn’t letting record egg prices stop it from releasing a brand-new discounted meal combo.

The breakfast chain is offering a DunKings meal deal for a limited time, according to a company press release. “For $6, guests can enjoy a hearty Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich, crispy Hash Browns and a medium Hot (14 oz.) or Iced Coffee (24 oz),” Dunkin’ said. “It’s a meal that delivers big value with Dunkin’ classics that guests already love — whether to kick off the day or as a delicious afternoon pick-me-up.” (This deal doesn't include espresso drinks, cold brew beverages or loaded hash browns.)

Additionally, Sabrina Carpenter’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso will be available for just $3 after 12 p.m. Dunkin’ is also offering two new drinks on its menu: the Vanilla Creme Cold Brew and Toasted White Chocolate Coffee. The former is described as “an ultra-smooth cold brew layered with brown sugar syrup, a vanilla flavor shot and topped with sweet cold foam,” while the latter touts a classic iced coffee base with swirls of white chocolate syrup and pumps of cream.

Dunkin’s Raspberry Watermelon Refresher will also make a comeback after it was introduced in mid-2023.

“With the one-year anniversary of last year’s DunKings commercial approaching — and fresh off our big game teaser — Dunkin’® is pulling out all the stops,” the chain said in its recent press release. “DunKings™ and DunQueens™ across America, get ready to rally for the next chapter of this story. It all leads to Sunday, February 9, when the next big moment takes center stage at the start of the first commercial break of the big game.”

A teaser for this year’s Dunkin’ Super Bowl commercial features Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck and Jeremy Strong sporting the Ultimate DunKings Tracksuit, made in partnership with Juicy Couture.

“With an all-velour design, signature bedazzled details, and peak Y2K nostalgia, this is the ultimate uniform for DunKings and DunQueens ready to suit up for what’s ahead,” Dunkin’ added.