Dunkin’s holiday menu will include new sweet treats and the return of Free Donut Wednesdays

Celebrate! Dunkin’ has officially announced its new holiday menu, which will be available nationwide this coming Friday, Nov. 1.

This year’s lineup features five festive beverages, including three bestsellers that are back by popular demand. Dunkin’s Cookie Butter Cold Brew returns for its third year after selling out in previous years, the company said in a recent press release. The famed beverage is topped with cookie butter cold foam and a sprinkle of cookie butter crumbles, making it the perfect treat to enjoy during the holidays. The iconic seasonal duo of the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte and Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte are also making their grand comeback.

New additions to the menu include Dunkin’s Holiday Cookie Signature Latte, which “boasts rich espresso blended with whole milk and notes of buttery cookie and toasted almond.” It’s topped with whipped cream, caramel and cookie butter crumble. The drink is available hot or iced. There’s also the White Hazelnut Bark Coffee, which offers “notes of both white chocolate and toasted hazelnut blended with cream and Dunkin’ Original Blend iced or hot coffee.”

Dunkin’ is also introducing its first-ever Almond Croissant, an all-butter croissant filled with sweet almond paste and adorned with slivered almonds. Additionally, the brand is debuting its Hash Brown Brisket Scramble Bowl, which draws inspiration from Dunkin’s Loaded Hash Browns. The bowl “features crisp hash browns with a blend of tender shredded brisket, scrambled eggs, smoked cheddar cheese, poblano peppers, caramelized onions, and seasonings, all topped with a drizzle of cheddar queso.”

Alongside the new menu, Dunkin’ is bringing back its beloved Free Donut Wednesdays offer starting Nov. 6. Dunkin’ Rewards members can get a free classic donut with any beverage purchase each Wednesday, starting Nov. 6 through Dec. 25.