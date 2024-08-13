As fall nears, Dunkin' launches a boozy, non-dairy PSL canned cocktail to celebrate an iconic flavor

There's a slight chill creeping into the air, signaling the return of everyone's favorite seasonal flavor — yes, it's true, pumpkin spice is on the way. And Dunkin' is celebrating the season with a special new offering.

In a press release, Dunkin' announced the arrival of Dunkin' Spiked, "a buzz-worthy twist on a quintessential fall classic and Dunkin's highly anticipated seasonal offering: the Pumpkin Spice Latte." The product will be sold in "grocery and package store across 27 states" and is a "rich, creamy and deliciously decadent drink with the perfect balance of sweet pumpkin, vanilla and fall spice flavors" in a "ready-to-drink format, allowing consumers to party with the taste of fall all season long."

“As one of our most highly anticipated seasonal offerings, Pumpkin Spice Latte has become a staple amid everyone’s favorite cozy season," Brian Gilbert, Vice President of Retail Business Development, said. "Recognizing this, we knew we had an opportunity to create something special with an adult twist on the beloved beverage."

The Dunkin' Spiced PSL has 6% ABV and is "crafted with real coffee, pumpkin spice flavor and a non-dairy creamer that is both vegan and lactose-intolerant friendly." You can check www.dunkinspiked.com if you're looking to find a store nearby with the product in stock. The line originally launched in the Northeast to great acclaim last August and the PSL flavor is the latest addition.