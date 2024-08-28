It's not even September yet, but PSS (pumpkin spice season) is already in full swing. Last week, Starbucks launched their PSLs along with new and returning autumnal fare. Today, Dunkin releases its fall menu, complete with its classic Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, along with lots of other seasonal options, including an Almond Spice Coffee, a "Dunkalette" and tons of non-beverage fall items.

According to a press release from the company, Dunkin is also announcing a new $6 Meal Deal, "an offering that not only delivers on value but also packs a punch in its satiating size." It will consist of a breakfast sandwich, hash browns and a medium coffee. Meanwhile, the Dunkalatte is being marketed as "the brand's first-ever coffee milk latte," while the DoorDash caption for the product characterizes it as "creamy coffee milk combined with bold espresso for a sippable go-to embodying a milkshake on the rocks. There's creamy coffee...and there's this."

The press release notes the drink is inspired by Rhode Island's official beverage, coffee milk, and that "more Dunkalatte excitement is brewing, so fans should keep an eye out for what Dunkin' has in store next."

Dunkin is also bringing back its Pumpkin Donut and Munchkin Donut Hole treats, Apple Cider Donut, Loaded Hash Browns, Maple Sugar Seasoned Bacon, Banana Chocolate Chip Load and much more.

"This fall, we want to bring our guests the joy of their favorite pumpkin flavors and some delightful surprises," Beth Turenne, the vice president of category marketing at Dunkin, said in the release. "From the hearty $6 Meal Deal to our new Dunkalatte, we’ve put together a lineup that not only celebrates the best of the season but delivers exceptional value with offerings you can only find at Dunkin."