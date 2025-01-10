Dunkin’ teams up with Native to launch a collection of doughnut-inspired personal care items

Fans and lovers of gourmand perfumes will be elated to know that Dunkin’ is releasing its own line of doughnut-scented items.

In a recent statement obtained by Food & Wine, the popular doughnut chain announced that it partnered with Native to launch a limited-edition collection of pastry-themed personal care products, including deodorants, body washes, shampoos and conditioners. The collection is available at Walmart stores nationwide and on Native’s online website.

The products are available in four doughnut-inspired scents: Strawberry Frosted doughnut, Vanilla Sprinkle (which includes hints of coconut and citrus, according to Native), Blueberry Cobbler (which features a “tempting fusion of blueberry, apple, and caramel notes”) and Boston Kreme (which is reportedly "filled with goodness").

“Native has earned a reputation for creating unexpected, gourmand-inspired partnerships in fragrance, and our collaboration with Dunkin’ brings the ultimate playful twist to your routine,” Chris Talbott, CEO of Native, said in the statement. “By combining Native’s iconic formulas with sweet aromas inspired by Dunkin’s beloved, classic doughnuts, this collection redefines how personal care can be both fun and delightful.”