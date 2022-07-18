How to transform leftover sweet potatoes into creamy, spicy hummus

Weekday Plants is a weekly recipe column from Salon Food that centers on easy-to-make and adaptable vegan meals.

When I first committed to eating more plant-based meals throughout the week, hummus got promoted from a supporting player to a starring role in my kitchen.

If I wasn't eating meat, the protein-packed chickpea base of the dip left me feeling satisfied. It also helped that this shift in dining habits coincided with a move that put me within walking distance of a great little Middle Eastern bakery and grocery. Its entire back wall is filled with coolers and refrigerators packed with small, plastic tubs of grab-and-go favorites: delicate, lactic balls of labneh suspended in fire-red chili oil; incredibly lemony baba ganoush; and so many different variations of hummus.

They have regular hummus, lemon hummus, lemon and ginger hummus, red pepper hummus, spicy hummus. The list goes on . . .

Related Slow roasted sweet potatoes are better than any beyond burger

I've made a ritual of riding my bike over on Monday nights to pick up fresh pita and barbari bread, plus at least one tub of hummus (often two).

Seeing the vast array of hummus options inspired me to try my hand at some creative combinations, as well. While some have been less than successful (I'm thinking of one batch that was so dill-heavy it turned the hummus a really unappealing forest green color), others — including this roasted sweet potato hummus — have become part of my weekly repertoire.

Hungry for more great food writing and recipes? Subscribe to "The Bite," Salon Food's newsletter.

Roasted sweet potatoes mimic the texture of chickpeas in a really beautiful way that makes for a cohesive dip. They also have a caramelized sugar-sweetness that plays well with some other unexpected flavors like smoked paprika and lime juice.

While I call this a dip, it's also great as a sandwich filling or toast topping — especially for breakfast. It's also an ideal way to use up leftover roast sweet potatoes.

Roasted Sweet Potato Hummus

Yields 6 servings Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 45 minutes

Salon Food writes about stuff we think you'll like. Salon has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.