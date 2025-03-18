Over 197,000 cans of green beans sold at Target have been recalled over foreign object contamination

Del Monte Foods, Inc. has recalled 8,242 cases — or 197,808 cans — of Good & Gather Cut Green Beans due to the potential presence of a “foreign object,” according to a notice published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall is classified as Class II, meaning the products “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” per the agency. It was initiated on Feb. 12 and is still ongoing.

The recalled green beans contain UPC Code “0 85239-11628 9,” Lot Code “7AA 418507” and a “Best if Used By” date of Oct. 28, 2026. They were distributed to Target stores across 21 states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Those who recently purchased the affected products should either discard or return them. They can contact their local retail location for further instructions.