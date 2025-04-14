Pasta al limone is the bright, creamy pasta of spring

Pasta al limone is an exercise in simplicity and restraint — a crash course in emulsification resulting in a bright, silky dish that makes for a perfect weeknight spring meal.

Did that make you want to cook it tonight?

Almost like a citrusy cousin to cacio e pepe, al limone is a bright spot in the canon of Italian and Italian American classics. Lemon is its defining flavor — not tomato, not cheese, not even the pasta itself. However you include it, lemon is what makes the dish the dish.

This is a great recipe to help you get familiar with the power of starchy cooking water, the importance of low heat, and the magic of emulsification. Best of all, it comes together in a half hour or less — and it is delicious.

The dish is all about contrast: toothsome pasta coated in a silky, starchy, creamy, cheesy sauce with a burst of lemon to cut through the richness. It’s a wonderfully balanced interplay of acid and comfort.

To do it right, opt for the highest-quality ingredients. Think: organic lemons, European-style unsalted butter (like Plugra) and authentic Parmigiano Reggiano. The pasta itself doesn’t need to be fancy, though.

Some people like to add extras — basil, spinach, shrimp, ricotta, even crab — but those are distractions. The true magic of al limone shines when it’s stripped down to its essentials. Try it that way, just once. You might not go back.

The finished dish should be incredibly silky and thick, with perfectly al dente noodles slicked in a rich, lemony sauce. And yes, the starchy cooking water is a key ingredient — it binds the cheese, lemon and butter into something greater than the sum of its parts.

A quick note on cream: while some recipes call for it, I find it can flatten the lemon flavor and add a kind of blunt richness that undercuts the dish. If you must, limit it to a tablespoon or two, no more.

This is exactly why people fall in love with Italian cooking. There’s nothing flashy here — just quality ingredients, a simple technique, and a quietly spectacular final result that’s both luxe and deeply comforting.

Pasta al limone

Yields 4 servings Prep Time 2 minutes Cook Time 20 minutes

Ingredients 1 box pasta of your choosing 4 to 5 lemons, zested and juiced (be mindful of those pesky seeds) 4 to 5 tablespoons unsalted butter 1/3 cup Parmegianno Reggiano, grated on a microplane, plus more for garnish Directions Get a large pot of water boiling. Once it's boiling, salt well, like the sea. Cook pasta, reserving a full cup of starchy cooking water before draining. Drain pasta just a minute or two shy of al dente. As the water boils, heat a large saucepan over medium-low heat. Melt butter and add zest, stirring together, about 30 seconds. Loosely moving the pan in a circular motion, add the lemon juice, plus the starchy water in increments, letting the sauce reduce before adding more. You may not need it all. Be careful with seasoning here: with the salt in the increasingly concentrated, starchy cooking water, you may not need to salt at all. Cook until pan sauce is creamy and thick. Add more lemon, if you'd like. Add your cooked pasta and cheese. Stir well, over low heat, for about a minute or two, lightly moving the pan in a circular motion while tossing with tongs. Serve immediately, topped with more cheese and a spritz of lemon juice.