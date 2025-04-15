A cockroach walks into a tonic bar: Erewhon location reopens after health scare

The upscale grocer's Santa Monica location was closed temporarily due to a "major violation"

After a brief closure due to a "vermin infestation," the California upscale grocery store Erewhon store in Santa Monica has been reopened. According to Chelsea Hylton with CBS News, the store closed on April 8 due to a "major violation" from the county Environmental Health Facility Closure List. "This was an isolated occurrence, and we take it very seriously," an Erewhon spokesperson told the publication. "Our team responded swiftly to ensure that every safety protocol was adhered to."

As reported by Mimi Dwyer with Curbed, the specific violation related to a "cockroach in the tonic bar." 

Erewhon is known for its upscale, often gourmet, offerings and associated hefty price tags — like a $19 strawberry. The grocer has also become a hot spot for celebrity sightings, which the chain has embraced by partnering with celebrities on items, like Hailey Bieber's special smoothie  (which was notably panned by Chappel Roan) last fall. 

