Chappell Roan shared her thoughts on Hailey Bieber’s Erewhon smoothie: “This is just a milkshake!”

Chappell Roan — better known as your favorite artist's favorite artist — had some strong opinions to share about Hailey Bieber’s viral Erewhon smoothie.

In a recent interview with The Face, Roan offered her review of the $19 beverage, which has sent the health, beauty and wellness communities into an online frenzy. “And you know what? All you b*tches think this is healthy, but this is just a milkshake!” Roan said while taking a sip from her Erewhon matcha latte.

The smoothie, formally named Hailey Bieber's Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie, contains almond milk, vanilla collagen and organic produce, including strawberries, bananas, dates and avocados. It’s enhanced with maple syrup, vanilla and stevia, along with sea moss, organic coconut cream and an organic strawberry glaze. The fancy ingredients are where the drink’s alleged health benefits come from, although many taste-testers have said that the smoothie is incredibly sweet.

In a 2023 GQ report, Erewhon’s executive vice president Vito Antoci said the upscale supermarket chain has managed to appeal to “the demographic of the girls flying from San Francisco to stand in front of Erewhon Beverly Hills with Hailey Bieber smoothies, taking a picture of Erewhon and tagging Hailey. The fan girls really make these drinks viral.”

As for how the smoothie was created, the story is quite simple. “What actually happened was that I went into Erewhon just to order a regular smoothie, and then I posted the smoothie on my [Instagram] story,” Bieber told GQ’s Eileen Cartter. That same week, Bieber “went back into Erewhon and they were like, ‘You don’t understand how many people have come in here and ordered the thing that you posted.’” She ultimately convinced Erewhon that her go-to smoothie — named after herself, of course — would be incredibly successful.

Indeed, she was right — though Roan is ostensibly not included as one of those "fan girls."