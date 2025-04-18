Elevate your munchies: A food lover’s guide to 4/20 cannabis cravings

When Matt Bellassai appears in a TikTok video, visibly stoned and wielding a spatula, it’s not your typical munchies montage. The comedian’s “Baked Baking” series, which features Bellassai preparing intricate desserts while delightfully elevated, has racked up millions of views — and perhaps just as many cravings. It’s a jubilant rejection of the guilt-laden connotations often associated with cannabis and food. Instead of shame, there’s joy. Instead of instant noodles, pâte à choux.

That shift reflects a broader cultural evolution. As of early 2025, medical marijuana is legal in 38 states and Washington, D.C., while 24 states allow recreational use. The legal cannabis market is projected to reach $76.39 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research.

Alongside legalization has come a culinary renaissance — one where cannabis and cuisine are increasingly intertwined. “Munchies” once meant hastily melted cheese over cornflakes (surprisingly good, to be honest). Now, it means saffron-infused honey, cannabutter croissants or carefully paired terpenes and tasting menus.

“The biological relationship that people have with both food and cannabis — and the cannabis culture of stereotypically being associated with creativity, happiness and enjoyment — creates a perfect storm for the cannabis munchie subculture to explode,” said Tommy Verderame, a longtime grower and now brand manager for Trulieve Cannabis Corporation.

Verderame recalled a visit from his 85-year-old grandfather, who stopped in Arizona en route to Las Vegas. Before heading to a local Italian restaurant, Verderame offered him a low-dose THC/CBD capsule.

Cannabis dinner with Trulieve Cannabis Corporation (Trulieve Cannabis Corporation)“We’re sitting outside on a beautiful, but warm late October evening and the patio is jumping. I can tell he’s feeling good,” Verderame said. “He’s cracking jokes and engaging with the waitress, just loving life.” Then came the lasagna, which disappeared in a flash. “I knew this was an elevated experience for him when he said it was the best lasagna he’d ever had. For an 85-year-old from New Haven, Connecticut, an epicenter of Italian cuisine, to say this — he must’ve been high.”

While cannabis may heighten appetite, it also enhances the entire eating experience. “When THC binds to our CB1 receptors, your hypothalamus gets activated, dopamine gets released and your olfactory sensitivity is heightened, “ Verderame explained. “So essentially, the mind and body are saying, ‘Bring it on.’”

This piece is a celebration of that amplified connection: a guide for those who savor both food and cannabis, offering inspiration, recommendation, and the tools to take your next meal — or high, or both — to another level.

Snacks

Cake Life Bake Shop 4/20 Munchie Box

There’s nothing gimmicky about this wildly delicious 4/20 munchie box from Cake Life Bake Shop—the same Philadelphia bakery that’s crafted not one but two birthday cakes for Beyoncé. Inside, you’ll find an elevated lineup: rich, gluten-free brownies; perfectly chewy, salted chocolate chip cookies; next-level fruity pebble treats; and playful weed leaf–shaped sugar cookies that manage to be both charming and indulgent. It’s a stoner-friendly assortment with serious pedigree.

Dark Chocolate-Covered Macadamia Nuts

For a sweet-and-salty indulgence that feels more luxe than lazy, reach for dark chocolate-covered macadamia nuts. The buttery, rich texture of the macadamia plays perfectly with the slight bitterness of the dark chocolate, making for a decadent bite that satisfies in just a handful.

Brownie Points Baby Brownies

Bite-sized brownies. Twenty-four flavors. Zero regrets. These chewy, rich mini brownies are perfectly portioned for late-night cravings and the individual packaging makes them easy to stash in your bag — or next to your bed. They’re the ideal sweet treat when you want a little bit of everything.

The Salt Lick BBQ Dinner Collection Chocolate Truffles

There’s chocolate, and then there is chocolate, and these Salt Lick BBQ Chocolate Truffles are definitely the latter. The small box includes three flavors, all inspired by Salt Lick’s menu: honey pecan BBQ, smoked brisket and blackberry cobbler. The sweet, spiced, smoky, complex flavors are a win for any curious foodie.

Gringuita ¼ lb Stuffed Cookies

Cookie monsters, rejoice, because these giant stuffed cookies are made for munchies. Flavors include the classic chocolate chip cookie elevated with brown butter, bittersweet chocolate chips and flaky salt; “the Jammy” made with vanilla cookie dough and stuffed with a mixed berry jam; and “El Churro,” cinnamon-sugar dough stuffed with dulce de leche. The frozen cookie dough arrives ready to pop into the oven for a freshly-baked treat.

Tamalitoz Chilli Pops Chamoy

These aren’t your childhood lollipops. Born in a small Mexico City candy shop and inspired by traditional Mexican flavors, these pops are an explosion of spicy, sweet and tangy. Swirls of coconut, tamarind, chamoy and cucumber are dusted with lime chili flakes, creating a deeply complex candy experience.

Elevated ingredients

Black Barn Apiary Luxe Gold Honey

This isn’t your average jar of honey—it’s glittering, golden magic. Black Barn Apiary’s Luxe Gold Honey is infused with edible gold mica and made on 20 acres of restored native prairie land in Wisconsin. It’s deliciously floral and just a little decadent—especially when you’re high and everything sparkles a bit more. If you want to branch out, their other flavors are banging and just as unique: the fennel tarragon crème honey, for instance, is a game-changer on a cheese board.

Black Barn Apiary’s Luxe Gold Honey (Black Barn Apiary)Meat N’ Bone Duck, Foie Gras, and Truffle Sausages

Tired of the same old sausages? These are not that. Duck, foie gras, and truffle combine in a sausage that’s rich, indulgent and ready to impress, whether you’re grilling for friends or making a 2 a.m. pasta that accidentally turns out restaurant-quality.

Star Walker Organic Farms Beef Brisket

If you’re the kind of stoner who gets inspired to cook when the munchies hit, this one’s for you. Star Walker’s grass-fed organic beef brisket is the kind of ingredient that turns a slow Saturday into a culinary adventure. Making brisket is a labor of love but the results make it all worth it. Braise it in the oven, smoke it on a Camp Chef Woodwind pellet smoker, or even throw it in a slow cooker, you’ll end up with a delicious dinner worthy of indulging in.

Force of Nature Venison Tomahawk Steak

You’ve heard of a beef tomahawk. But a venison tomahawk? Leaner, more complex, and richly flavorful, this bone-in beauty brings that dramatic presentation with a little extra edge. It’s not always easy to find, but Force of Nature delivers straight to your door. Go ahead and get two—you won’t want to share.

Build-your-own munchies moments

Brooklyn Delhi Beans

Sometimes you want a meal that’s fast, comforting, and doesn’t taste like a compromise. Enter: Brooklyn Delhi’s heat-and-eat pouches of beans simmered in Indian sauces. Spoon them over rice, and you’ve got a hearty, flavor-packed meal in minutes. Choose from Red Bean Rajma Masala, Chickpea Tikka Masala, Black Bean Butter Masala, or Sweet Potato Coconut Dal—all vegan, protein-rich, and ready in 90 seconds. Keep a few in your pantry for when the high hits and you want real food, fast.

Blue Ribbon Special Sushi Kit from Goldbelly

Sure, you could order sushi from your usual takeout spot. But this kit from Blue Ribbon turns dinner into a whole vibe. You’ll get everything prepped and ready to roll (literally): cooked rice, spicy tuna and scallop, sashimi-grade salmon, tuna, shrimp, yellowtail, blocks of crispy fried rice, plus sauces and fixings. The directions are simple, but you can freestyle — I opted for handrolls instead, but no matter how you slice it, the sushi tastes pretty good and makes the perfect stoner date night.

Want to level up with your own rice and fish slicing? Try the Ichiban Home Sushi Kit from Honolulu Fish Co. for an upscale alternative.

Blue Ribbon Special Sushi Kit (Blue Ribbon / Goldbelly )H&H Bagels, Cream Cheese & Nova Scotia Salmon

A bagel and lox might be the ultimate edible-era brunch. This kit from H&H delivers the chewy New York-style bagels, thick schmears of cream cheese and perfectly salty slices of Nova Scotia salmon. Add some sliced tomato, avocado and red onion if you’re feeling fancy—and eat it slow, because every bite is worth it.

Murray’s Grand Charcuterie Celebration

Murray’s knew exactly what they were doing with this one. The Grand Charcuterie Celebration is practically designed for a hazy hangout with friends: think artisan cheeses, cured meats, and all the charcuterie essentials. Just add some spicy jam, fresh fruit, and a crusty loaf of Wildgrain sourdough, and you’re ready to build the stoner grazing board of your dreams.

Lifestyle and decor

Revelry Companion Crossbody Bag

You might love the smell of cannabis, but there’s a right time and place for it. Sometimes, you just don’t want to walk around with its stink. Revelry’s Companion Crossbody Bag is the best of all worlds—comfortable, smell-proof, and waterproof—letting you carry your flower, snacks and essentials without alerting everyone to your extracurricular activities.

Houseplant Standing Ash Tray

Now this is an ashtray meant to be displayed. Midcentury modern, solid as hell, and a lot heavier than you’d expect, Houseplant’s Standing Ash Tray is as much a piece of art as it is functional. Perfect for couchside seshes where you don’t want to move.

The Vase by Mantelpiece

Forget about hiding your smoking pieces—get The Vase by Mantelpiece instead. Versatile and beautiful, it can be a true flower vase or a bong, depending on the day. It’s made to be displayed and has separate water chambers for its dual uses: flowers and flower.

Rogue Paq Poppy Party Ashtray

The ultimate host’s ashtray, the Poppy Party Ashtray looks like a beautiful poppy, in polished brass or nickel-plated finishes. But when you pull out the petals, they transform into individual mini ashtrays, and the stamens become pokers or packers. It’s an elegant way to turn the humble ashtray into a dinner party centerpiece.

Munchies-themed Sticker Sheet

Show your love for munchies and cannabis with these glorious and creative stickers from CTOAN, a fat art company. The sticker sheet is curated with enough stickers to decorate a small water bottle. They're waterproof, colorful and include a pizza slice, joint, weed leafs, a lighter and an assortment of plus-size body-shaped bongs based on CTOAN's popular candle and planter designs.

Sticker sheet (CTOAN)

Cannabis tech

Vessel Compass Rise

If you're tired of the flimsy vape batteries from your local headshop, the Vessel Compass Rise is a welcome upgrade. Sleek and comfortable in the hand, it's equipped with a USB-C charging port for easy recharging and dependable performance—ideal for everyday use.

Banana Bros OG OTTO Grinder and Cone Maker

If your joint standards have leveled up, the OTTO Grinder and Cone Maker will feel like a revelation. Designed to save you time and deliver consistency, it uses smart-grind technology that adjusts based on your flower’s texture—automatically dispensing it into a cone with minimal mess. It’s sleek, intuitive, and makes hand-rolling feel like a thing of the past. Say goodbye to mediocre dispensary prerolls.

LĒVO II+

Making edibles at home used to be a messy, smelly, high-effort affair. The LĒVO II+ changes the game. This countertop infusion machine automates every step—drying, decarboxylation, and infusion—letting you infuse oils, butters, honeys, and more without the usual guesswork. A built-in herb pod keeps plant material separate (no need to strain), while the replaceable carbon filter helps keep odors at bay. The connected LĒVO app adds even more ease, with step-by-step recipes, guided instructions, and a potency calculator to help you dial in your ideal dosage.

Pair it with “The Weed Gummies Cookbook” to explore next-level edible making. With clear instructions and inventive recipes — think caramels, nougat, lozenges and, of course, gummies — it’s an essential for any budding (pun intended) edibles chef.

Puffco Pivot

Whether you're new to dabs or a seasoned enthusiast, the Puffco Pivot offers a sleek, portable upgrade from the classic torch-and-rig setup. This pen-style vaporizer is discreet and easy to use, with precision heating that delivers smooth, flavorful hits—perfect for dabbing at home or on the move. It's ideal for those who want potency without the production.

Smoking accessories

Buddy Flowers Fresh Kit

If your bud storage needs an upgrade, the Buddy Flowers Fresh Kit might be just what you’re looking for. It’s a high-tech twist on the classic mason jar, using a silicone lid with a degassing valve and an AirGone Argon Gas Canister to flush out oxygen. This results in fresher flower that last longer without losing potency or flavor.

The Flower Pot Chili Pepper Lighter

Love a little spicy moment? Upgrade your lighter with the Flower Pot’s refillable chili pepper lighter. Adorable, functional and much harder to lose.

Blazy Susan 800-Pack of Cones

You’ll never spend another evening running to the gas station to pick up cones with this mega cone bundle from Blazy Susan. Get 800 cones in pink, light purple or unbleached, and keep your cannabis closet well stocked.

Rose Petal Pre-Rolled Smoking Cones

Want to take things up a notch from the classic but uninspired cones? Trying to impress a special someone or dinner party guests? Splurge on handrolled rose petal cones with coconut husk filters for an elevated experience.

Judd Joint Case by AMITHA

Tired of smushed joints or plastic tubes? The Judd Joint Case from AMITHA provides a classy way to store your joints and a few cards, slipping right into your pocket or bag until you need it. Available in silver or brass to suit your personal style.

Stash Case and Lighter Duo

For a transportation solution of a smaller variety, you’ll want Smoke Honest’s Stash Case and Lighter Duo. Taking up about as much space as the average lighter, it’s so much more than that. The lighter is hollow with room for a single joint and it’s windproof allowing you to enjoy that joint on the go without stress.

Handheld vaporizers

Tabletop and cartridge-based vaporizers are old news, even for occasional users. But handheld dry herb vaporizers offer a notable step up in flavor, convenience, and discretion. Designed for life on the go, these devices combine portability with more control over your experience.

Storz & Bickel VENTY Vaporizer

For the cannabis connoisseur, the VENTY delivers best-in-class technology from a trusted name that’s been in the game for over two decades. It offers precision control over temperature and airflow, with USB-C charging for portability. While slightly bulky and encased in plastic, it’s a powerhouse built for performance, not looks.

PAX Plus

The PAX Plus earns its reputation with sheer ease of use. It's the simplest dry herb vaporizer to refill between sessions, features the largest oven size in its class, and has user-friendly presets. Downsides? It runs hotter, smells more, and offers less customization than competitors. Still, in a late-night session when ease trumps everything, the PAX Plus is a dependable favorite — especially when paired with the optional Puck Press, arguably its most innovative accessory.

POTV Lobo

The Lobo finds a sweet spot between discretion, experience and value. It supports a wide range of accessories—from glass mouthpieces to bubblers and dosing capsules. The capsules themselves can be a little finicky, so if fuss-free is your priority, you may prefer the PAX. That said, pre-loading the capsules ahead of time makes for seamless use — and extra batteries mean you can keep the session going without interruption.