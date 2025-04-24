A skeptic’s guide to loving tinned fish

I grew up in a seafood-loving household, so I’m no stranger when it comes to indulging in fish, shrimp, crab and anything else that comes fresh out of the sea. I’ve loved (and continue to love) fried fish eggs, spiced shrimp stir-fry and Bangladeshi fish curry coated in coconut sauce, mustard and poppy seeds. But for some reason, I struggled to stomach canned and tinned fish.

That all changed a few months ago, when I visited a Fishwife pop-up in Manhattan shortly after moving to the city. I enjoyed everything bagels paired with smoked salmon cream cheese. I downed a Fishwife Tiny ‘Tini topped with a Gilda made with the brand’s anchovies. I also nibbled on deviled eggs with smoked rainbow trout, butter & anchovy toast and salmon seaweed snacks. By the end of my experience, I had become a lover of tinned fish — the Internet’s favorite chic food.

“Tinned fish is the ultimate hot girl food,” Fishwife founder Caroline Goldfarb told Nylon in a 2021 interview. “There is no food that will make you hotter than tinned fish. Straight up. Do you know a hot girl who doesn’t exist on protein? I don’t.”

I like eating my tinned fish straight from the can alongside cheese, toasted bread, spreads, pickles and fresh fruits. I also love tossing them into salads, pasta and ramen if I want a little bit of protein.

Of course, tinned fish is an acquired taste, so prioritizing good quality fish and embracing variety are key. Here are some tips on how to slowly (but surely!) become a newfound fan of the tinned delicacy.

01 Go for the expensive stuff By no means should tinned fish break your bank, but it’s important to buy brands that use higher-quality oils to preserve their fish. Be sure to keep an eye out for tinned fish packed in olive oil, extra virgin olive oil or avocado oil. Avoid cheaper brands that use refined oils, like vegetable, sunflower and soybean oils, as they’re skimping on both quality and taste. My personal favorites are Fishwife’s Sardines with Preserved Lemon and Albacore Tuna in Spicy Olive Oil. Ortiz’s White Tuna In Olive Oil, Cento’s Flat Fillet Anchovies in Olive Oil and Bela’s Lightly Smoked Portuguese Sardines In Extra Virgin Olive Oil are great options too. For the best supermarket tinned fish that tastes fancy but isn’t, check out Trader Joe’s Wild Caught Boneless Grilled Sardines in Olive Oil and its Lightly Smoked Sardines in Olive Oil.

02 Pick boneless options over bones Yes, bony fish have bones, but they can be a pain to deal with. The last thing you need while enjoying tinned fish is having a thin fish bone lodged inside your throat or getting stuck between your teeth. “The reason I really like Trader Joe's tinned fish is because everything is boneless,” said Barbara Rich, lead chef-instructor of Culinary Arts at the Institute of Culinary Education’s New York City campus. “I mean, flavor aside, people tend to get a little squidgy when there’s bones in their fish. It’s kind of tough for people to deal with.” Many tins will state if the fish have bones in them. Sardines, mackerel, and anchovies are common bone-in fish, although boneless options are available too. Tuna and salmon are common boneless options.

03 Incorporate tinned fish into your recipes One of the perks of tinned fish is that it can be enjoyed in various ways. You don’t have to eat the fish straight from the can or plain. Try adding them to pasta, whether that’s with tomato sauce or olive oil, garlic and lemon. Alison Roman’s recipe for Caramelized Shallot Pasta calls for a tin of anchovy fillets. Tinned fish is also great in salads, sandwiches and soups (like this gazpacho ) or mixed with scrambled eggs.