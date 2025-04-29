"Top Chef's" Dale Talde wants you to grill weirder, looser — and with a wok

As the weather continues to warm as we march in May, there's really only one thing to do: stock up on propane or charcoal, because grilling season is upon us (or, if you don't have access to a backyard grill, a year-round grill pan is always a great bet).

Chef Dale Talde, an accomplished and decorated chef with a cookbook, various restaurants, two appearances in the golden era of "Top Chef" and numerous Food Network appearances, also happens to also a grilling aficionado.

Talde's "All Up In My Grill", which has run for 4 seasons on Tastemade, shows Talde exploring all that grilling, barbecuing and backyard yakitori-ing has to offer. We had the opportunity to speak with him about his career, grilling, easy tips for grilling novices and much more.

The following interview has been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Can you describe All Up In My Grill a bit for any readers who aren't familiar with it?

"All Up In My Grill" reimagines the traditional cooking show by extending the idea of grilling beyond its usual confines. It’s about bringing the functionality of your indoor kitchen to the outdoors, making grilling approachable, fun, and a more integrated part of everyday cooking.

We had a lot of fun with Season 4, which explored everything from the art of open-fire cooking and globally-inspired burgers to street food feasts and grilling summer fruits. I even brought the wok outside! You can watch all episodes on-demand with Tastemade+, or via the Tastemade streaming channel.

I'm super intrigued by the idea of backyard yakitori. Can you talk a bit about that? Same for "wok on a grill"?

I’ve always been obsessed with live-fire cooking—it’s one of the oldest, purest forms of preparing food. Japanese cuisine, especially yakitori and robata, fits right in with my love for grilling and cooking over open flames. As for wok cooking on a grill, it’s about taking the intense heat that a wok thrives on and adapting it to an open fire.

Sure, it's unconventional, but it’s a different way to think about grilling.

For grilling novices, where should someone start? Any particular technique or dish you’d recommend?

Start simple. Grab a steak, a piece of chicken, or some fish and just cook it! Grilling is about enjoying the process, not perfection. Have a drink in hand, invite friends or family over, and let the fire do its thing.

It’s less about getting everything perfect and more about connecting with the outdoors and creating a laid-back vibe. Oh, and don’t forget the beer!

Is grilling your preferred cooking method overall, or do you reserve it for the summer months?

I love grilling—it’s my favorite way to cook when time allows. There’s something primal and rewarding about cooking over an open flame. The smokiness, the char... it just makes everything taste better.

That said, life can get busy, and sometimes I need to get dinner on the table quickly. But when I have the time, grilling is always my go-to.

You have Goosefeather in Tarrytown, and I know you also have Talde Noodle Bar at LaGuardia. How do you differentiate between your various ventures, past and present?

The past is the past. I’m proud of the restaurants I’ve opened, but as a chef and restaurateur, you’re always evolving. Right now, my focus is on Goosefeather in Tarrytown, Talde Noodle Bar at LGA, and my newest ventures: Tigress and Easy Tiger at The Perry Hotel in Naples, Florida.

You can’t rest on your laurels—it’s about continuing to create and learn.

Why do you cook?

Cooking is my way of connecting with people and sharing my story. It’s about bringing happiness to others through food—there’s nothing more rewarding than that.

What was a formative moment that led you to cooking?

Growing up in a Filipino household, food was central to everything. Watching my mom cook and seeing how food brought people together — that planted the seed. From there, working in kitchens felt natural, and I loved it from the start. Cooking became my way of expressing my creative side.

Do you have a favorite cooking memory?

There are so many wonderful memories tied to food, it’s hard to pick just one. Food has opened doors for me, connecting me with incredible people. Whether it’s cooking with family, eating at world-class restaurants with my wife, or traveling and learning about different cultures through food, it’s always been at the center of my experiences.

Do you have a number-one favorite ingredient to cook with?

Rice. It’s so versatile and a great canvas for flavors. It can be humble or elevated, but it’s always comforting. Plus, it’s my favorite thing to eat.

We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Salon's progressive journalism

How do you practice sustainability in your cooking?

We try to use as much of the ingredient as possible—repurposing trimmings into stocks or using leftovers creatively. Supporting local farmers and sourcing responsibly are also key.

What tips do you have for home cooks to reduce food waste?

Plan your meals and shop smart. Use scraps for stocks or sauces, get creative with leftovers, and store ingredients properly to extend their shelf life.

It’s been a while since you were on "Top Chef." Looking back, what stands out from your experience on the show?

"Top Chef" was incredible. I’m grateful for the experience—meeting culinary icons like Anthony Bourdain and Tom Colicchio was a highlight. One of my favorite moments was the fishing day on "All-Stars" Season 8.

Being part of the judging panel on Season 18 in Portland was just as amazing. It was a whole different perspective to see the talent and creativity from the other side of the table.

Would you ever consider competing again if the opportunity arose?

I’d definitely consider it! I love the rush of competing and the challenge it brings. Life’s a bit busier now with kids and other commitments, but I’d probably say yes... I’m a sucker for the adrenaline.

What’s the biggest lesson you learned from competing on Top Chef?

Nothing is impossible. The show challenges you in ways you don’t expect, and it teaches you to adapt and push through whatever comes your way.

What are your three most-used ingredients?

Salt, butter, and fish sauce.

What’s next for you?

Right now, I’m focused on my projects at The Perry Hotel in Naples, Florida, including Tigress (a Cantonese steakhouse), Easy Tiger (cocktail bar), a poolside bar, and a bodega concept. There’s a lot to do, but I’m excited to bring something new to the area.

I’m also preparing a new YouTube series called "Very Excellent Chinese Takeout Review." I’ll be visiting Chinese restaurants to sample their takeout. My go-to order is always General Tso's chicken, pork fried rice, and an egg roll—but I also always try their specialty, whatever it is.