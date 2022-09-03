Everyone is feeling the impact of inflation — especially when it comes to how much we're spending on groceries. One way to cut costs, especially when cooking out, is to turn your attention to cuts of meat that don't always get a lot of love. Brown recommended a few substitutions.

"Number one, I don't like chicken breasts," he said. "I go straight for the thighs. I think that the thigh and the leg quarter is the best thing to put on a grill, and you can usually buy them in big packs because most people want to buy breasts."

He also recommended reaching for skirt steak.

"I cook skirt steak directly on the coals," he said. "I don't even use a grill grate. I marinate it, I get a good bed of coals going, I blow off the ash and I plop that stuff right down on the coals."

Oh, and try grilling bone marrow, which you can buy at most butcher shops. According to Brown, it's "better than a lot of sex."