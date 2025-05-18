Biden diagnosed with "aggressive" prostate cancer

Former President Joe Biden was diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer on Friday.

The 82-year-old Biden went in for an evaluation earlier this week, which led doctors to find a "small nodule" on his prostate. In a statement shared by his office, Biden's representatives said the cancer had metastasized to the bone but was likely to be susceptible to treatment.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management,” they shared. “The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

Concerns about Biden's age and health loomed over his term in office, and he left the White House as the oldest serving president in U.S. history. While Biden himself maintained that he was in great health and brushed aside questions about his mental faculties, a listless debate performance and pressure from Democratic Party officials ultimately pushed the incumbent president to end his bid for a second term.

Earlier this month, Biden again denied any decline during a visit to "The View."

"They are wrong," Biden said of people who questioned his sharpness. "There is nothing to sustain that."