You’ve planned your summer trip, packed the cooler, and hit the road. It’s 92 degrees. You roll into a picturesque small town. Only to learn you can’t buy beer on a Sunday or can’t get wine at the grocery store. And if you want a margarita? Better hope the restaurant has a special license.

Welcome to the patchwork of America's blue laws—restrictions on alcohol sales that vary not just by state, but often by county or even city. Most states repealed their blue laws years ago, but they allow local jurisdictions to set their own rules, which can get confusing.

In Tennessee, for instance, bartenders are prohibited from serving alcohol between 3:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m on Sundays, unless local governments have extended hours. Meanwhile, in Arkansas, 34 of its 75 counties are "dry," meaning the sale of alcohol is prohibited entirely.

Florida, a top tourist destination, allows alcohol sales starting at 7:00 a.m. on Sundays. However, some local ordinances can impose stricter regulations, leading to confusion for visitors.

These laws often clash with the expectations of modern travelers seeking relaxation and recreation. The irony is palpable: in some areas, it's easier to buy fireworks than a bottle of wine on a Sunday.

As summer tourism heats up, perhaps it's time to reevaluate these archaic restrictions that leave both visitors and local businesses parched.