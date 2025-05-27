"The swamp has won": DeSantis throws in lot with DOGE as Musk influence wanes

If you're trying to predict an outcome in national politics, the chalk is always the opposite of whatever Ron DeSantis throws in behind.

Sensing that Elon Musk's influence in D.C. is waning, the Florida governor rushed to support the Department of Government Efficiency figurehead on Tuesday. DeSantis laid into Congress for their lack of movement on DOGE's cost-slashing suggestions.

"I don’t think there’s any question that DOGE fought the swamp—and so far, the swamp has won," DeSantis said during a bill-signing ceremony. "And that’s just unfortunate, but I don’t think you can look at this any other way."

DeSantis lamented the treatment that Musk received in Washington, calling the general repulsion felt by other members of Trump's inner circle and the press "a little frustrating."

"Elon Musk went into this DOGE effort... he was getting lampooned. I mean, like they’re firebombing his Tesla dealerships, media smearing him relentlessly. His business has suffered," he said.

Recent reports about grumbling inside the White House and Musk's own statements suggest he's eyeing the exit. Many of the mass layoffs spearheaded by DOGE have been reversed or temporarily stayed by the courts. Still, DeSantis' heel instincts are pushing him toward a defense of the billionaire to generate cheap heat, which came in handy at a WWE event over Memorial Day weekend.