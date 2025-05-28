Can a city still surprise you? Atlanta did

I’ve been to Atlanta more times than I can count, but always for work — conferences, book tours, days spent in hotel meeting rooms and local mechanic shops.

This spring, I finally carved out time to enjoy the city itself. After attending the Women in Auto Care leadership conference—my fifth year running, and the biggest yet with 400 women from around the globe—I stuck around for a few extra days of reservations, spa treatments, and aimless wandering.

A stomach bug sidelined a few of my reservations, but the meals I did manage to enjoy made a strong case for booking another trip soon. Buford Highway, Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen and UMI will have to wait for next time.

But first: what I did manage to eat, see and savor.

Hotels

Loews: First: the peach BBQ wings from room service. Perfectly sticky, sweet-savory, and exactly what I wanted after a long travel day—they were a surprisingly delightful introduction to the Loews Atlanta Hotel.

That set the tone. The hotel itself is grand but welcoming, with a sleek 26-story glass façade, marble-and-granite lobby, and expansive suites with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the city. The beds are wildly comfortable (ideal for recovery, culinary or otherwise), and the staff were gracious and efficient from check-in to checkout. It's also well located—central and walkable to major attractions and Piedmont Park.

The hotel’s Exhale Spa offers a full floor of treatments. I tried the glow body scrub and massage, which followed a limb-by-limb approach: scrubbed, wiped, then massaged one section at a time. It wasn't quite the traditional sequence I’d expected, and left a touch of grit behind, but the massage itself was wonderful and the overall experience left me relaxed and recharged.

Signia by Hilton Atlanta: My HydraFacial at Spa Signia was the highlight of my stay. The esthetician was warm, conversational, and left my skin feeling genuinely refreshed and hydrated—a rare but welcome outcome after days of travel and conference air. The spa also offers a full menu of services, including massages, waxing, manicures, and pedicures.

The rest of the Signia by Hilton experience was more mixed. With 976 rooms stretched across 40 stories, the hotel operates more like a convention hub than a traditional stay. The room itself was lovely—my bed was comfortable, and the view of Atlanta (including the Mercedes-Benz Stadium) was truly impressive. There's even an outdoor pool with skyline views.

But size has its drawbacks. Wait times for service ran long, and staff interactions felt more clinical than warm. During my visit, a convention, limited valet, and general crowding from the adjacent stadium created a kind of urban molasses. If you’re attending an event next door, it’s undeniably convenient. Otherwise, the congestion might test your patience.

Aerial direct overhead photo Georgia State Capitol Building Atlanta circa 2023 (Getty Images / elixmizioznikov)

Restaurants

Lazy Betty: Walking into the dimly lit and bustling Michelin-starred Lazy Betty, you’re in for a real treat. My favorite bites included a stuffed squab with farro, black trumpet mushroom relish, and huckleberry, as well as a whimsical dish called “The Truffle Hunt.” Presented in a tray lined with greenery, it was designed to resemble mushrooms growing from the forest floor, with pomme purée, black truffle, potato “soil,” and pickled hon-shimeji. I added the caviar service to my tasting menu, since the accompaniments sound really interesting (scallion pancakes, anyone?) but it didn’t quite live up to my expectations.

Choose from two tasting menus—six or ten courses—with a multi-course vegetarian option available as well. Named after Chef and co-owner Ron Hsu’s mother, Lazy Betty serves up innovative, beautifully composed dishes in a leisurely, relaxed fashion, with dinner taking as long as three and a half hours. I dined alone, and while solo meals often mean rushed pacing, that simply wasn’t the case here; the experience felt calm, intentional and unhurried.

Georgia peaches (Getty Images/ Christina Gessler)Georgia Boy: Tucked away at the back of Southern Belle is Georgia Boy, an immersive and whimsical dining experience from Chef Joey Ward. You’ll be greeted and led to the back of the restaurant for a cocktail in the library, then whisked through a secret doorway into an intimate space where each dish is prepared and served by a well-choreographed team. There are three or four seatings each night for a blind tasting menu of 14 to 16 courses, with optional beverage pairings.

I cannot express enough how innovative, thoughtful, and flat-out delicious every course was. One standout, the Apple Smacks “cereal,” arrives in a custom Georgia Boy box with roasted foie gras “milk.” A five-bite exploration of Georgia beef showcases every part of the animal—complete with a View-Master offering a behind-the-scenes look at the cattle’s origin. And a sun-choke sundae with truffle, salted caramel, and caviar sent my taste buds on a dramatic, escalating adventure.

The non-alcoholic beverage pairing was easily the best I’ve ever had (and I don’t drink much, so I’m always on the lookout for a good one). It started with a margarita that outshone any alcoholic version I’ve tried—I’m still salivating just thinking about it.

A note on accessibility: Georgia Boy primarily offers high-top seating at a shared table, but a comfortable low-top table is available upon request (which is where we sat).

Sublime Doughnuts: Sublime doughnuts is the place to be if you’re craving a sweet treat in the middle of the night (or any time, really). They have three locations in Atlanta: one that’s Kosher, another that’s open 24 hours and a stall in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Their extensive donut menu has 30 variations, including chocolate wildberry fritter, salt and vinegar, red velvet cake and orange dream star. What’s available at any given time will depend, but you’ll certainly find a wonderful donut to enjoy.

Activities

Graffiti Class: Studio W.I.P. Sip and Spray is a fun way to enjoy an evening indoors, whether you’re escaping from the heat or cold (it was below freezing on my visit!), and bring home a creative memento from your visit to Atalanta. In a large open studio set up with canvases, an instructor will teach you the basics of graffiti art before letting you try your hand. There’s lots of fun stencils to choose from, so even if you’re not the natural you hoped, you’ll still end up with a masterpiece.